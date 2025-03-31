7 signs you’re in a relationship with a genuinely good person

Navigating the world of relationships can be a tricky affair. It’s like walking through a maze with countless paths, some leading to lifelong happiness and others to heartbreak.

But how do you know if you’re on the right path?

A genuinely good person is someone that not only brings out the best in you but also respects and values you for who you are.

In this article, I’m going to share with you seven signs that you’re in a relationship with a genuinely good person.

It’s not about grand gestures or over-the-top declarations of love, but subtle behaviors that show their true character.

So sit tight, and let’s dive into these signs that reveal you’ve landed a good one.

1) They respect your boundaries

In the labyrinth of love, respect is the compass that keeps us on the right path.

A genuinely good person understands and respects your boundaries.

They get that everyone has their limits and personal spaces, and they are mindful not to cross them.

It could be giving you time to yourself when you need it, understanding when you say no, or respecting your decisions even if they disagree.

They don’t push, pressure, or manipulate you into bending your boundaries to suit their needs.

Instead, they honor them, showing that they value your comfort and individuality above their wants.

This respect for boundaries is a clear sign of a genuinely good person – one who loves and appreciates you for who you are.

It is an essential element of any healthy relationship and a significant indicator of your partner’s character.

Remember, being with someone who respects your boundaries means being with someone who respects you.

2) They’re your biggest cheerleader

It’s a beautiful thing when you feel like someone genuinely believes in you and your dreams.

They root for you, celebrate your achievements, and stand by your side even when things get tough.

Let me share a personal example. I have always had a passion for writing.

However, for years, I kept it hidden, afraid of what others might think. When I finally opened up about it to my partner, instead of dismissing it as a silly dream, he encouraged me to pursue it.

He would ask about my progress, read my drafts, and even stayed up late with me during those nights when writer’s block hit hard. He believed in my passion even when I doubted myself.

This unwavering support was not just about my writing; it extended to every part of my life.

It made me realize that I was not just in a relationship, but in a partnership with a genuinely good person.

Being your biggest cheerleader doesn’t mean they’ll blindly support everything you do. Instead, they provide genuine feedback and constructive criticism because they want to see you succeed.

If your partner does that for you, then you should consider yourself lucky.

3) They practice empathy

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another, a crucial ingredient in any healthy relationship.

A genuinely good person doesn’t just sympathize with your experiences; they empathize.

They put themselves in your shoes, feel your pain, joy, and everything in between.

They don’t just hear you; they listen and make an effort to understand your perspective.

Take this into consideration: The human brain is wired to be social.

Neuroscientists have discovered that our brains contain special cells called mirror neurons, which activate both when we perform an action and when we see someone else perform the same action.

This is believed to be the basis for empathy.

So if your partner can feel your happiness and your pain, it’s not just because they’re a good person; it’s because their brain is literally wired to do so.

It’s a sign of emotional intelligence and a trait of someone who genuinely cares about you.

4) They’re honest, even when it’s hard

Honesty is the foundation of trust in any relationship. A genuinely good person values truth and transparency, even when it’s uncomfortable.

They tell you the truth, not to hurt you, but because they respect you enough to be upfront.

They don’t sugarcoat things or tell you what you want to hear, but express their feelings and thoughts honestly.

It’s not just about big truths either. It’s also about not hiding the small things – like if they disliked the movie you recommended or if they’re upset about something you did.

This integrity, this commitment to honesty, is a clear indicator that you’re with a genuinely good person.

Because a good person understands that a relationship built on half-truths and lies is like a house built on sand – it won’t stand the test of time.

If your partner is someone who values honesty over convenience, embrace them.

They are adding not just love but also strength and stability to your relationship.

5) They’re patient with your flaws

Nobody’s perfect. We all have our quirks, habits, and flaws that can drive others up the wall.

But a genuinely good person doesn’t just tolerate these flaws; they accept them as part of who you are.

I’ll admit, I’m not the most organized person.

My workspace is often cluttered, and I tend to misplace things a lot. It used to frustrate my previous partners, and it became a constant point of contention.

But with my current partner, it’s different. Instead of nagging or criticizing, they remind me gently or even help me tidy up without making a fuss.

This patience and acceptance show that they love me for who I am, not an idealized image of who they want me to be.

It’s a sign of a genuinely good person who understands that love isn’t about changing someone but accepting them with all their imperfections.

6) They show kindness, not just to you but to others

Kindness is a universal language that transcends all barriers. A genuinely good person doesn’t reserve their kindness for you alone; they extend it to others as well.

They treat waitstaff with respect, they’re kind to strangers, they lend a helping hand when someone’s in need.

It’s not about grand gestures of philanthropy, but small acts of kindness that show their character.

Their kindness isn’t selective or conditional. It doesn’t depend on who the person is or what they can get in return.

Instead, it stems from a place of empathy and compassion.

If your partner shows consistent kindness, not just in words but in action, it’s a clear sign that you’re with a genuinely good person.

Because kindness isn’t just a trait; it’s a lifestyle, a reflection of the heart.

7) They make you feel loved for who you are

This is perhaps the most important sign of all. A genuinely good person makes you feel loved, not for what you do, what you look like, or what you can offer, but for who you truly are.

They love your soul, your essence. They see beyond your exterior and appreciate the unique individual that lies within.

When you’re with them, you don’t have to pretend or put on a facade. You can be your authentic self without fear of judgment or rejection.

This kind of love, this unconditional acceptance, is the hallmark of a genuinely good person. It’s a love that doesn’t seek to possess or control but simply to cherish and respect.

If you feel this kind of love from your partner, hold onto them.

Because being loved for who you are is the most beautiful feeling in the world, and only a genuinely good person can make you feel that way.

Final thoughts: Love is an action

As we journey through the complexities of relationships, it’s important to remember that love is more than just a feeling, it’s an action.

It’s in the way someone treats you, respects you, and values you.

Famed psychotherapist and author, M. Scott Peck, defined love as “The will to extend one’s self for the purpose of nurturing one’s own or another’s spiritual growth.”

This encompasses all the signs we’ve talked about – respect for boundaries, encouragement of your passions, empathy, honesty, patience with flaws, kindness to others, and unconditional acceptance.

Being in a relationship with a genuinely good person is about being with someone who willingly extends themselves for your growth and well-being.

And if you’re lucky enough to have found such a person, cherish them.

As you reflect on these signs, take a moment to appreciate the good people in your life and the love they bring.

Because their love is not just a part of your story, it’s what makes your story worth telling.