7 reasons boomers tend to dislike “wokeness,” according to psychology

Navigating the generational divide can feel like walking on a tightrope.

Notably, baby boomers and their attitudes towards “wokeness” have created quite the stir.

“Wokeness,” a term often used to describe progressive and inclusive thinking, tends to rub many boomers the wrong way.

But why is that? It’s not just about being set in their ways or resistant to change.

Psychology offers some fascinating insights into this generational clash.

There are seven key reasons, rooted in psychological principles, why boomers might find this new wave of consciousness less than appealing.

In this article, we’ll peel back the layers of this complex issue and explore the psychology behind these cultural crosswinds:

1) A clash of values

The generational divide is, at its heart, a values divide.

Baby boomers, born in the post-war era, grew up with different societal norms and expectations.

Renowned psychologist Erik Erikson highlighted this in his theory of psychosocial development.

He argued that each generation develops its own unique “psychosocial crisis” that shapes their worldview.

For boomers, this often centered around issues of productivity and purpose.

“Wokeness,” with its emphasis on fluid societal norms and progressive ideas, can feel like a direct challenge to these deeply ingrained values.

Erikson once said, “Life doesn’t make any sense without interdependence. We need each other, and the sooner we learn that, the better for us all.”

But for boomers, this interdependence often meant conforming to societal norms rather than challenging them.

In essence, the values pushed by “wokeness” can seem alien and even threatening to boomers, triggering a defensive reaction.

It’s not just about resistance to change; it’s about a fundamental clash in worldview.

2) The fear of losing cultural identity

Having been born in the 60s, my parents fall squarely into the baby boomer category.

I remember a conversation we had about language, specifically the growing use of gender-neutral terms.

For them, it was a hard concept to grasp.

However, for my parents—and many boomers like them—these changes in language weren’t seen as a strength.

From their perspective, it felt like the culture they had grown up with—the culture that had shaped their identities—was being erased.

When you’ve lived your whole life with certain cultural norms and rules, changes to those norms can feel like losing a part of your identity.

3) The discomfort of self-reflection

Ever wondered why introspection can be so daunting?

“Wokeness” often requires us to challenge our biases and privileges – something that isn’t always comfortable.

It’s like holding up a mirror to our own prejudices, and sometimes, we don’t like what we see.

Psychologist Carl Rogers famously said, “The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.”

But accepting our flaws and biases is easier said than done, especially for a generation like the baby boomers who grew up in less self-reflective times.

Facing the harsh truth about one’s biases can be deeply unsettling.

It’s raw, it’s honest, and it’s also necessary for growth.

Yet, for many boomers, this level of introspection that “wokeness” demands can feel like an uncomfortable, even painful, journey into their own psyche.

4) The impact of cognitive dissonance

Cognitive dissonance, a term coined by psychologist Leon Festinger, describes the mental discomfort we experience when we hold two or more contradictory beliefs, values, or attitudes.

“Wokeness” often presents ideas that directly contradict the beliefs many boomers have held for decades.

This creates a cognitive dissonance that can be uncomfortable, and as Festinger’s study showed, people often resolve this discomfort by rejecting the new information—in this case, “wokeness”.

Therefore, it’s not just about boomers being resistant to change.

It’s about the psychological discomfort of reconciling new progressive ideas with long-held traditional values.

5) The generational communication gap

I remember my grandfather, a quintessential boomer, struggling to understand my teenage lingo.

It was a classic case of the generational communication gap.

“Wokeness” often comes with its own vocabulary—words like “privilege,” “micro-aggressions,” and “systemic racism.”

For boomers, this new language can be confusing and alienating.

Famed psychologist Abraham Maslow once said, “What is necessary to change a person is to change his awareness of himself.”

But when that change comes packaged in words and phrases that are foreign, it can be hard for boomers to grasp the message.

The communication gap between generations isn’t just about language; it’s also about understanding and relating to each other’s experiences.

For many boomers, the language of “wokeness” can feel like a barrier rather than a bridge to understanding.

6) The paradox of change

Change is a constant, right?

But here’s the paradox: While we acknowledge that change is inevitable, we often resist it, especially when it challenges our core beliefs.

“Wokeness,” with its persistent push for change and progress, can feel like an onslaught to boomers who might prefer a slower, more considered pace of societal evolution.

When faced with the rapid changes that “wokeness” embodies, choosing to embrace new thoughts can be a stressful challenge for boomers.

The paradox here is that while boomers have lived through significant societal changes, the pace and nature of the change embodied by “wokeness” can feel overwhelming and even threatening.

7) The longing for simplicity

Boomers grew up in an era that, in many ways, was simpler than today.

“Wokeness,” with its nuanced discussions and complex ideas, can feel overwhelming.

As psychologist Albert Ellis said, “The art of love is largely the art of persistence.”

Similarly, understanding the nuances of “wokeness” requires a level of persistence and openness that can be daunting for many boomers, leading to a longing for simpler times and simpler discussions.

Wrapping up

Understanding generational differences is like trying to unravel a complex tapestry of experiences, values, and societal norms.

For baby boomers, “wokeness” can often feel like an unfamiliar landscape, filled with challenges and contradictions that can be hard to navigate.

But at the heart of it all, it’s crucial to remember that these reactions are deeply human.

They’re about our natural inclinations towards comfort, familiarity, and a sense of identity; they’re about grappling with change and introspection.

As we move forward in this ever-evolving societal landscape, let’s strive for empathy and understanding.

After all, bridging the generational gap is about finding common ground in our shared human experience.