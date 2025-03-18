8 phrases narcissists say to shatter your confidence while playing the victim

When someone says “I’m sorry you feel that way,” you might think they’re being empathetic. When they say “You’re too sensitive,” you could believe it’s just their opinion.

But here’s the twist: these phrases aren’t always as innocent as they seem.

In fact, they can be tools of manipulation used by a narcissist to undermine your confidence while playing the victim themselves.

Sounds complicated, right? But don’t worry, I’m here to break it down for you.

In this article, I’ll be sharing 8 common phrases narcissists use to subtly fracture your self-esteem and make themselves appear as the wronged party.

By understanding these phrases, you’ll be better equipped to spot a narcissist in your life and protect your mental well-being.

Remember, knowledge is power. So let’s dive right into it.

1) “You’re too sensitive”

Ever heard this before? It seems like a harmless comment, but it’s actually a classic narcissistic move.

When someone tells you that you’re “too sensitive,” what they’re really doing is invalidating your feelings.

In other words, they’re saying that your reaction to their actions or words is wrong, and that the problem lies with you, not them.

But here’s the thing: emotions aren’t wrong or right. They just are.

When a narcissist says you’re “too sensitive,” they’re shifting the blame onto you and playing the victim, all while chipping away at your self-esteem.

They might even convince you that you’re overreacting or being unreasonable, causing you to question your own judgment.

The reality is, it’s not about being too sensitive. It’s about them not respecting your feelings.

By recognizing this tactic for what it is, you can start to protect yourself from the emotional manipulation and maintain your confidence.

Remember: Your feelings are valid. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

2) “I’m sorry you feel that way”

This is a phrase I’ve heard more times than I care to remember. On the surface, it sounds like an apology, right? But when you dig a little deeper, you realize it’s far from it.

“I’m sorry you feel that way” is actually a covert way for a narcissist to avoid taking responsibility for their actions.

It’s not an apology for what they’ve done, but rather an apology for how you’re reacting to it.

I remember a time when I was upset with a friend for canceling our plans at the last minute. Instead of apologizing for her actions, she said, “I’m sorry you feel that way.”

This left me feeling like I was in the wrong for being upset.

But here’s the truth: It wasn’t about my feelings. It was about her lack of consideration and respect for my time.

Narcissists often use this phrase to play the victim and make it seem like you’re the one at fault.

It’s a clever way to shift blame and chip away at your confidence.

By identifying this phrase for what it really is – a non-apology – you’re taking the first step in standing up for yourself and not letting a narcissist shake your self-esteem.

3) “You’re just overreacting”

Narcissists tend to use phrases like “You’re overreacting” as a form of gaslighting.

Gaslighting is a manipulative tactic where a person tries to make you question your own memory, perception, or sanity.

When a narcissist tells you that you’re overreacting, they’re subtly suggesting that your response to a situation is irrational or exaggerated.

In essence, they’re trying to convince you that your understanding of reality is flawed.

This approach subtly undermines your confidence and makes you more susceptible to their influence, all while allowing narcissists to present themselves as the calm and rational ones.

But remember this: it’s not overreacting if you’re expressing genuine feelings or concerns. Don’t let anyone convince you otherwise.

4) “I never said that”

This particular phrase is a classic example of gaslighting. It’s a manipulative tactic designed to make you question your own memory and perception of events.

When a narcissist says, “I never said that,” they’re not merely denying their words.

They’re attempting to rewrite history, to reshape the narrative in a way that suits them.

This phrase is their way of evading responsibility for their actions and playing the victim.

The worst part? It’s often so subtle that you might start doubting your own memory.

You might even start believing their version of events, which can really shatter your confidence.

But here’s the deal: you’re not imagining things. Your memories are valid.

Don’t let a narcissist’s denial make you question your own reality.

5) “I was just joking”

This one hits close to home for me. It’s a phrase I’ve heard countless times, usually after someone has made a hurtful comment or a harsh criticism.

“I was just joking” is a clever way for a narcissist to disguise their insults and put-downs.

It allows them to say hurtful things, and then dismiss your reaction as you not being able to take a joke.

But here’s what I’ve learned: a joke is supposed to make people laugh, not feel bad about themselves.

If someone’s ‘joke’ hurts you, it’s not a joke. It’s an insult.

The next time someone tries to pass off an insult as a joke, I’ll know better. And I hope you will too.

Because your feelings are important, and nobody has the right to belittle them under the guise of humor.

6) “You’re not listening to me”

At first glance, this might seem like a fair statement. After all, everyone wants to be heard and understood, right?

But when a narcissist says “You’re not listening to me,” they’re not just asking for your attention.

They’re implying that your perspective is invalid and that only their point of view matters.

It’s a subtle way to shift the blame onto you, to make you feel guilty for not understanding or agreeing with them.

They position themselves as the wronged party – the victim who is simply not being heard.

The irony here is that narcissists are often the ones who refuse to listen to others.

They’re typically more interested in getting their own point across than in understanding someone else’s perspective.

Don’t be fooled when a narcissist accuses you of not listening.

Instead, remember that a healthy conversation involves mutual respect and understanding – something that goes beyond just “listening.”

7) “I’m not perfect”

This phrase might seem like an admission of fault, but it’s actually a clever diversion tactic. When a narcissist says, “I’m not perfect,” they’re not really accepting the blame for their actions.

Instead, they’re subtly suggesting that you’re being unrealistic or unreasonable in your expectations.

It’s their way of deflecting criticism and avoiding responsibility.

They position themselves as the victim, someone who is being unfairly judged or held to impossible standards.

But here’s the reality: it’s not about being perfect. It’s about acknowledging mistakes and taking steps to correct them.

If a narcissist uses this phrase to deflect blame, don’t be fooled.

It’s just another manipulation tactic designed to undermine your confidence.

8) “No one else has a problem with it”

This is perhaps one of the most insidious phrases a narcissist can use. By saying “No one else has a problem with it,” they’re not just dismissing your feelings, they’re isolating you.

They’re implying that you’re the odd one out, the only one who has an issue, thereby casting doubt on your judgment.

But remember this: your feelings are valid, regardless of whether others share them or not.

Don’t let a narcissist use this phrase to manipulate you or shatter your confidence.

Stand firm in your convictions and trust your instincts. You know yourself better than anyone else.

Understanding is the first step

As we’ve navigated through these 8 phrases, hopefully, you’ve gained a deeper understanding of the subtle ways narcissists can undermine your confidence while portraying themselves as the victim.

Remember, this isn’t about demonizing people or labeling them. It’s about recognizing harmful patterns and protecting your mental well-being.

Identifying these phrases is the first step towards that.

Every individual deserves respect and understanding. Your feelings are valid, and no one has the right to belittle them or make you question your reality.

Armed with this knowledge, you now have the power to stand up against these manipulative tactics. And that in itself is a huge victory.

Take a moment to reflect on this, and remember: You are stronger than you think. You are in control of your own narrative. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise.