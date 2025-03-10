7 personality traits of a genuinely standout man, according to psychology

When it comes to standout men, there’s more to them than meets the eye. Psychology tells us that the real substance of a guy isn’t just about charm or good looks.

What makes a man truly standout? It’s not about driving a fast car or owning an impressive watch. It’s deeper than that.

According to psychology, there are seven key personality traits that set these men apart. Traits that make them not just attractive, but genuinely admirable.

In this article, we’ll delve into these seven defining characteristics of a standout man. Traits that go beyond surface level, revealing the qualities that truly make a difference in the way they live their lives and impact others.

So, if you’ve ever wondered what separates the good guys from the great ones, stay tuned. This is for you.

1) Emotional intelligence

The first standout trait of a genuinely impressive man, as per psychological findings, is emotional intelligence. This goes beyond simply being in touch with one’s own feelings.

Emotional intelligence involves recognizing and understanding the emotions of others, and using this knowledge to navigate social situations effectively. It’s about empathy, compassion, and the ability to connect on a deeper level.

It’s not just about being a “nice guy”, but about truly understanding what makes people tick.

In the words of famous psychologist Daniel Goleman, “Emotional intelligence begins to develop in the earliest years… all the small exchanges children have with their parents, teachers, and with each other carry emotional messages.”

A standout man knows the importance of these emotional messages and uses his understanding to build stronger relationships. He doesn’t shy away from emotions but embraces them as a vital part of human interaction.

This ability to connect emotionally sets him apart and makes him truly standout in a crowd.

2) Resilience

The second trait psychology points to is resilience. Life isn’t always a smooth ride, and it’s how we handle the bumps along the way that truly defines us.

Take it from me. When I lost my job a few years back, I was devastated.

But I soon realized that this setback was actually an opportunity for growth. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, I used this time to reevaluate my career goals and pursue a path that genuinely excited me.

Resilience isn’t about avoiding hardship but about facing it head-on and growing stronger because of it.

The renowned psychologist Carl Jung once said, “I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.” This quote perfectly encapsulates the essence of resilience.

Resilience is the ability of a standout man to weather life’s storms with grace, to learn from his experiences, and to continually evolve. It’s this unwavering strength in the face of adversity that truly sets him apart.

3) Authenticity

Here’s the raw truth: being authentic isn’t always easy. It means being honest about who you are, what you believe in, and how you feel. It involves taking off the masks we often wear in society and revealing our true selves.

Authenticity is a standout trait that sets a genuinely impressive man apart. It’s about embracing your individuality, acknowledging your strengths and weaknesses, and not being afraid to show vulnerability.

The late psychologist Carl Rogers said, “The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.” This concept resonates deeply with authenticity.

An authentic man knows that self-acceptance is the first step towards self-improvement. He doesn’t pretend to be someone he’s not, but rather embraces his unique self and shares it with the world.

4) Humility

Humility is another key trait, and it’s something that I’ve come to appreciate more and more over the years.

A standout man knows he doesn’t have all the answers. He’s open to learning from others, and he’s not afraid to admit when he’s wrong.

Psychologist C.S. Lewis once said, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.” A truly humble man doesn’t diminish his worth, but rather acknowledges the value in others.

He listens more than he speaks, he learns more than he teaches, and he always remains grounded. This humility, paired with self-confidence, is a rare combination that makes a man genuinely standout.

5) Ability to embrace failure

This might seem counterintuitive, but hear me out. Embracing failure is actually one of the standout traits of a truly impressive man. It’s not about glorifying failure, but about viewing it as a stepping stone to success.

Thomas Edison famously said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” He saw each failure as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Psychologist Carol Dweck echoes this sentiment in her research on mindset. She states, “In a growth mindset, challenges are exciting rather than threatening. So rather than thinking, oh, I’m going to reveal my weaknesses, you say, wow, here’s a chance to grow.”

A standout man adopts this growth mindset. He doesn’t shy away from failure but embraces it as an integral part of his journey towards success. He’s not afraid to take risks and make mistakes because he knows that’s how he learns and grows.

6) Compassion

Compassion is more than just feeling sorry for others. It’s about understanding their struggles and taking action to help. A standout man shows genuine concern for the well-being of others and acts on this empathy.

Psychologist Paul Gilbert, known for his work on compassion-focused therapy, said, “Compassion is a sensitivity to suffering in self and others with a commitment to try to alleviate and prevent it.”

A standout man embodies this definition. He doesn’t just sympathize from afar, but actively seeks to make a positive difference in the lives of others. This quality of compassion truly sets him apart.

7) Self-discipline

Last but certainly not least, self-discipline is a vital trait of a standout man. It’s the ability to control impulses, resist temptation, and stay focused on long-term goals.

I’ve found that self-discipline is often the difference between achieving a goal and falling short.

Roy F. Baumeister, a psychologist known for his work on willpower, said, “People with a high degree of self-control are happier than those without.” This is because they’re better able to manage their actions, their emotions, and even their focus.

A standout man understands the value of self-discipline. He knows that it’s essential in achieving his goals and living a fulfilled life. This commitment to self-control is what sets him apart and makes him truly standout.

8) Courage

Let’s face it, courage is not always about heroic acts or grand gestures. Often, it involves making tough decisions, speaking your truth, or standing up for what you believe in, even when it’s unpopular.

Brené Brown, a renowned psychologist and research professor, said, “Courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen.” In other words, it’s about vulnerability, authenticity, and the willingness to take risks.

A genuinely standout man possesses this kind of courage. He’s not afraid to show up as he is, to voice his opinions, and to take the road less travelled. This raw honesty and bravery are what truly set him apart.

9) Appreciation for solitude

Now, this may seem counterintuitive. After all, aren’t standout men supposed to be social butterflies, always in the thick of things? Well, not necessarily. An appreciation for solitude is actually a significant trait.

Psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, known for his work on the concept of ‘flow’, suggests that solitude can lead to increased creativity, self-awareness, and even personal growth.

A standout man understands the value of spending time alone. He uses solitude as a tool for introspection, for nurturing his passions, and for self-improvement. This ability to appreciate solitude, while also thriving in social situations, truly sets him apart.

10) Optimism

Optimism is a trait I’ve always admired, and it’s one that truly sets a standout man apart. This isn’t about being naively positive or ignoring reality, but rather about choosing to see the best in every situation.

Martin Seligman, a psychologist often referred to as the “father of positive psychology,” said, “Optimists endure the same storms in life as pessimists. But they weather them better and emerge from them better off.”

A standout man embraces this optimistic outlook.

He sees challenges as opportunities, setbacks as lessons, and always believes in the possibility of a brighter future. His positivity not only uplifts him but also those around him, making him a truly standout individual.