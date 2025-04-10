People with low emotional intelligence display these 7 habits (without realizing it)

Emotional intelligence is a tricky thing. Some people have it in spades, effortlessly navigating social situations and understanding the emotions of others. Others, well, not so much.

The thing is, many people with low emotional intelligence don’t even realize they’re lacking in this area. They move through life, unknowingly displaying certain habits that reveal their limited emotional understanding.

In this piece, we’ll explore seven such habits that are common among those with low emotional intelligence – often without them even realizing it.

So, buckle up and prepare to delve into the fascinating world of human emotions and behaviours.

1) Overreacting to emotional situations

It’s a common scene: something unexpected happens and one person in the room seems to blow it way out of proportion. That, my friends, is a classic sign of low emotional intelligence.

Those with lower emotional intelligence often struggle to regulate their emotions. This can lead to them overreacting or becoming overwhelmed by situations that others might perceive as minor or insignificant.

Picture this: someone accidentally spills a drink and it’s like the world is ending. There’s shouting, there’s blaming, there’s a complete overreaction. This lack of emotional control is a hallmark of low EQ.

While it can be easy to dismiss these reactions as just being ‘dramatic’, it’s important to understand that these individuals might not even realize their responses are disproportionate. It’s just their automatic reaction.

Acknowledging this habit is the first step in understanding and improving one’s emotional intelligence. After all, self-awareness is key when it comes to emotions.

2) Struggling with empathy

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, and it’s something that doesn’t come naturally to everyone.

I’ll share a personal example here. I once had a friend who seemed to struggle with this. We would be chatting about my day, perhaps something frustrating that happened at work, and their response would often be disconnected or even dismissive.

It wasn’t that they were unkind or uncaring. They just genuinely struggled to put themselves in my shoes and understand my feelings. It made emotional conversations feel one-sided and left me feeling unheard.

They had no idea they were coming off this way, but it was a clear sign of their lower emotional intelligence.

With time and patience, they began to recognize this habit and worked on developing their empathetic responses, which improved our relationship significantly.

3) Difficulty in recognizing their own emotions

Did you know that some people have trouble identifying their own feelings? This is known as alexithymia and it’s more common than you might think.

People with low emotional intelligence often find it challenging to pinpoint exactly what they’re feeling. They may know they’re experiencing some kind of emotion, but struggle to label it accurately.

This can lead to confusion and frustration, as well as difficulties in communicating their emotional state to others. It’s like trying to navigate a road trip without a map or GPS – they just don’t know which emotional direction they’re heading.

This lack of self-awareness can create a disconnect between what these individuals think they’re feeling and how they actually behave, further complicating their emotional landscape.

4) Poor listening skills

Listening isn’t just about hearing words; it’s about understanding the emotions and intentions behind them. People with low emotional intelligence often struggle with this aspect of communication.

Rather than actively listening to what’s being said, they may be formulating their own response or focusing on their own thoughts and feelings. This can lead to misunderstandings and miscommunications, as they miss key emotional cues from the speaker.

It’s not that these individuals don’t care about what others are saying. They just struggle to focus on the emotional content of the conversation, often focusing more on the facts or details.

This habit can often lead to feelings of frustration or disconnection in their personal and professional relationships, without them even realizing the root of the issue.

5) Misjudging social cues

I remember walking into a room once, feeling excited and ready to share some good news.

I started enthusiastically talking about my promotion at work, not noticing the somber expressions on everyone’s faces. It turned out, I had walked into a serious conversation about a recent family tragedy.

People with low emotional intelligence, like me in that situation, often misjudge social cues. They may not pick up on the overall mood of a room or fail to notice the non-verbal signals that others are sending.

In my case, I didn’t see the downturned faces or sense the heavy atmosphere. My excitement overshadowed my ability to read the room, leading to an awkward and inappropriate moment.

While this habit can sometimes lead to embarrassing situations, it’s also an opportunity for growth and improvement in emotional understanding.

6) Difficulty handling criticism

Constructive criticism can be a valuable tool for personal and professional growth. However, for those with low emotional intelligence, it can feel like a personal attack.

These individuals often struggle to separate their self-worth from the feedback they receive. So, a critique of their work or behavior can feel like a critique of them as a person.

This can lead to defensive reactions or even complete dismissal of the feedback. They may become upset or angry, seeing the criticism as unjustified or unfair.

While it’s natural to feel defensive when facing criticism, those with low emotional intelligence often have a heightened reaction, making it difficult for them to accept and learn from the feedback they receive.

7) Struggle to express emotions in a healthy way

One of the most significant habits of those with low emotional intelligence is their struggle to express their feelings in a healthy and constructive way.

Rather than communicating their emotions effectively, they might bottle them up until they explode or act out in ways that are harmful to themselves or others.

Expressing emotions is a fundamental part of human interaction.

When it’s done healthily and respectfully, it fosters understanding, connection, and empathy. But when it’s done poorly or not at all, it can lead to miscommunication, conflict, and emotional distance.

Understanding and managing our own emotions is the cornerstone of emotional intelligence. It’s not just about recognizing how we feel, but also about knowing how to handle these feelings in a way that benefits our relationships and our own mental health.

Final thoughts: It’s a journey

The path of emotional intelligence is not a straight line, it’s a winding journey with ups and downs, twists and turns.

Understanding and managing our emotions, relating to others, showing empathy, accepting criticism, these are all skills that need to be learned and honed over time.

For those with low emotional intelligence, it might feel like an uphill battle. They might stumble through social interactions, struggle with emotional regulation, and find it hard to navigate the complex world of human emotions.

But recognizing these habits is the first step towards improvement. It’s about growing self-awareness, developing empathy, and learning healthier ways of expressing emotions.

Remember, we are all works in progress. Emotional intelligence isn’t something you either have or you don’t – it’s a skill that can be developed.

Whether you saw yourself in these habits or recognized them in someone else, know that change is possible. It’s never too late to embark on the journey of emotional intelligence. After all, it’s the human thing to do.