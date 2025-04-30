People who were bullied by a parent growing up usually develop these behaviors later in life (without realizing it)

Growing up with a bullying parent can leave indelible marks on your life. It’s not just about the visible scars, but the deep-seated issues that you carry into adulthood without even realizing it.

The thing about these behaviors is, they’re often subconscious. They sneak into your life, dictating how you interact with others, how you perceive yourself, and how you navigate the world.

This article aims to shed light on these behaviors. The ones that show up later in life for people who were bullied by a parent while growing up. It’s not an easy topic, but it’s one worth exploring.

By understanding these behaviors, we hope to help those affected recognize them and seek the help they need to heal and move forward. And also to educate those around them, to foster empathy and understanding.

So let’s dive in and uncover some of these behaviors that people unknowingly develop after growing up with a bullying parent.

1) Hyper-vigilance

Growing up under the shadow of a bullying parent, a common behavior that manifests later in life is hyper-vigilance.

When a child is exposed to constant bullying, their brain becomes wired for survival, always on the lookout for potential threats. This translates into an adult who is constantly on high alert, even when there’s no apparent danger.

Hyper-vigilance can manifest in different ways; sometimes it’s as subtle as an exaggerated startle response or a heightened sensitivity to criticism. Other times, it can take the form of anxiety disorders or even paranoia.

The tricky part about this behavior is that it often flies under the radar – it’s seen as just being cautious or sensitive. But if you find yourself constantly scanning your environment for potential threats or feel a sense of unease that you can’t shake off, it could be a sign of hyper-vigilance.

Understanding this behavior is a crucial first step towards addressing it. And remember, reaching out for professional help is not a sign of weakness. It’s a testament to your strength and desire to heal and grow.

2) Struggling with self-esteem

I know this one all too well. When you grow up with a parent who bullies you, it’s easy to internalize their words and start believing that you’re not good enough. This can lead to a lifelong struggle with self-esteem.

In my case, my father was always quick to criticize and slow to praise. Nothing I did was ever good enough for him. I carried those feelings of inadequacy into adulthood, always second-guessing myself and feeling like I had to prove my worth.

It took me years to realize that the problem wasn’t me – it was my father’s bullying behavior that had distorted my self-image. It was a hard pill to swallow, but it was also the turning point in my journey towards self-love and acceptance.

If you’re struggling with self-esteem issues that stem from a bullying parent, know that you’re not alone. And more importantly, know that their words don’t define you.

You are valuable, deserving of love and respect, just as you are. It’s a journey to fully believe this, but every step you take towards self-acceptance is a victory.

3) Difficulty forming healthy relationships

Our first models for relationships are our parents. Children who grow up with a bullying parent often learn unhealthy patterns of interaction. These patterns can carry over into their adult relationships, causing a multitude of problems.

For instance, children who were bullied by a parent may develop an avoidance attachment style. This is characterized by a fear of emotional closeness and a tendency to push others away.

Interestingly, a study published in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence found that people with this attachment style are more likely to end up in abusive relationships as adults, continuing the cycle of bullying they experienced as children.

Understanding this pattern can be instrumental in breaking the cycle. By recognizing the unhealthy patterns learned in childhood, individuals can consciously work towards forming healthier relationships in adulthood.

4) Fear of confrontation

Being bullied by a parent can make confrontations feel like an uphill battle. The fear of further conflict, or of things escalating, often leads to avoidance of confrontation altogether.

This means that people who were bullied growing up might find it hard to assert themselves in their personal and professional lives. They might have a tough time standing up for their rights or expressing their feelings when they are upset.

This avoidance, however, can lead to feelings of resentment, unexpressed anger, and potentially harm relationships. It’s important to learn that it’s okay to assert oneself and that healthy confrontation is a part of balanced relationships. Learning this skill can be challenging but ultimately empowering.

5) The need for constant validation

For a long time, I found myself seeking approval and validation from others. In school, at work, in relationships – I was always seeking that pat on the back, that word of praise. It took me a while to understand why.

Growing up with a bullying parent often meant that praise was scarce. I was constantly trying to prove myself, to win that elusive approval. This led to a pattern of constantly seeking validation from others in adulthood.

This continuous need for validation can be exhausting and hampers the ability to find self-worth within oneself. Learning to self-validate, to recognize one’s own achievements and worth, is a crucial step towards healing.

6) Perfectionism

Perfectionism is another common behavior seen in individuals who grew up with a bullying parent. The constant criticism and high expectations can lead to a fear of making mistakes, resulting in an obsessive need to be perfect.

From the outside, this may seem like a positive trait. After all, who wouldn’t want to strive for excellence? But there’s a fine line between striving for excellence and being driven by fear.

Perfectionism can lead to excessive stress, burnout, and even mental health issues like anxiety and depression. It’s important to recognize when striving for the best becomes detrimental and learn to balance ambition with self-care.

7) It’s never too late to heal

The most important thing to remember is this – healing is always possible. No matter how deep the wounds, no matter how long the journey, there is always a path towards healing.

Professional help, therapy, and support groups can be invaluable resources. It may take time, and it won’t always be easy, but every step you take is a step away from the pain of your past and towards a healthier, happier future.

You are not defined by your past. You are not the bullying you endured. You are stronger than you know, and it’s never too late to heal.

Final reflection: The power of resilience

The human spirit is remarkably resilient. We often endure more than we ever thought possible and come out stronger on the other side.

For those who grew up with a bullying parent, the journey to healing can be fraught with pain and difficulty. But it’s important to remember that these experiences, while they shape us, do not define us.

A quote by Alex Elle rings true here: “You’re not a victim for sharing your story. You are a survivor setting the world on fire with your truth. And you never know who needs your light, your warmth, and raging courage.”

To anyone who’s experienced this form of bullying, know that your courage is inspiring, your strength is commendable, and your resilience is extraordinary. With understanding, support, and professional help, you can navigate the path towards healing and reclaim your life from the shadows of the past.

And to those reading this, let it serve as a reminder of the profound impact our actions can have on others, especially children, and the long-lasting effects of bullying. Let’s strive to create an environment of empathy, understanding, and love for everyone around us.