People who are successful on social media but miserable in real life usually display these behaviors, according to psychology

There’s a fascinating, yet slightly unnerving, contrast between our online personas and our real-life identities.

Social media platforms have given rise to a new kind of dichotomy: individuals who flourish online, garnering likes and followers with ease, but sadly, struggle with happiness in their day-to-day lives.

According to psychology, there are certain behavioral patterns these people tend to exhibit.

Ironically, they’re often invisible to the digital eye but glaringly obvious in real life.

So let’s dive in and uncover the human story behind the pixels.

Here’s a look at the behaviors commonly displayed by people who are social media successes but unfortunately, miserable in their offline world.

1) The need for validation

One of the most striking behaviors exhibited by those who thrive on social media yet struggle in real life is their constant need for validation.

Psychology tells us that this behavior is rooted in our inherent desire to belong and be accepted.

However, when it becomes an obsession, it can lead to dissatisfaction and unhappiness in real life.

Social media platforms are designed to provide instant gratification in form of likes, comments, and shares.

People who depend on these for their self-worth often find their real-life interactions lacking in such immediate response.

As world-renowned psychologist Albert Bandura once said, “In order to succeed, people need a sense of self-efficacy, to struggle together with resilience to meet the inevitable obstacles and inequities of life.”

Sadly, those who heavily rely on social media for validation often lack this sense of self-efficacy because their happiness becomes tied to online approval rather than real-life resilience and personal growth.

This disparity between their online success and real-life misery becomes more apparent over time.

2) The comparison trap

Another behavior I’ve noticed in individuals who are successful on social media but miserable in real life is the tendency to constantly compare themselves to others.

I remember a friend of mine, let’s call her Lucy. Lucy was a social media superstar.

Her posts always got hundreds of likes, and her follower count was through the roof.

But behind the scenes, Lucy was always comparing herself to other influencers, feeling deflated when someone had more followers or got more engagement on their posts.

This constant comparison made Lucy feel inadequate and unhappy in her real life, despite her online popularity.

As the famous psychologist Leon Festinger theorized in his Social Comparison Theory, “There is a drive within individuals to gain accurate self-evaluations. The drive is particularly strong when we are uncertain about our own standing on some important dimension.”

Social media platforms, with their public display of likes and followers, make it all too easy to fall into this comparison trap.

The resulting unhappiness in real life often contrasts starkly with the picture-perfect image projected online.

3) The illusion of connection

Do you ever feel more connected to your online friends than the ones you can actually sit down and share a cup of coffee with?

It’s a feeling that’s all too familiar to those who are successful on social media but miserable in real life.

These individuals often have a vast network of online ‘friends’ and followers, yet they might feel incredibly lonely in their offline lives.

The interactions on social media can give an illusion of connection, but they lack the depth and authenticity of face-to-face relationships.

As Carl Jung, a renowned psychologist, once stated, “Loneliness does not come from having no people around one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.”

This inability to genuinely connect and communicate in real life often leads to feelings of isolation and misery.

It’s a stark contrast to the vibrant online presence they maintain, where every post garners a flurry of likes and comments, creating a facade of connection that is sadly, just an illusion.

4) The pressure to maintain a perfect image

Another behavior often exhibited by those successful on social media but unhappy in real life is the constant pressure to maintain a perfect image.

Every post, every picture, every update has to be just right, showing the best version of their lives.

This meticulous curation of online presence can become exhausting and lead to feelings of unhappiness and inadequacy in real life.

Seeing others portray a “better” life online can make individuals feel worse about their own lives, leading to negative psychological effects.

The pressure to maintain this ideal image online, combined with the negative impact it can have on mental health, creates a paradoxical situation where success on social media might lead to misery in real life.

5) The detachment from reality

In my observations, I’ve noticed that individuals who are successful on social media but miserable in real life often exhibit a certain detachment from reality.

Their online world, filled with likes, comments, and shares, becomes their primary reality, while their actual life seems to take a backseat.

This skewed perception can make them feel disconnected and unhappy in their real-world interactions.

As the eminent psychologist Erik Erikson pointed out, “In the social jungle of human existence, there is no feeling of being alive without a sense of identity.”

When one’s identity becomes intertwined with their social media presence, they might struggle to feel truly alive and satisfied in their offline life.

This detachment from reality is a common trait among those who achieve success on social media but remain miserable in their day-to-day lives.

6) The paradox of choice

It’s somewhat counterintuitive, but having a myriad of options at our fingertips – which is often the case with successful social media users – can actually lead to unhappiness in real life.

The paradox of choice, a concept introduced by psychologist Barry Schwartz, suggests that while some choice is undoubtedly better than none, more is not always better.

Schwartz argues that an overload of options might actually lead to anxiety, stress, and dissatisfaction.

Successful social media users often have numerous choices – who to follow, what content to post, which trends to follow – and this abundance can be overwhelming.

The stress of making the ‘right’ choice can lead to unhappiness in real life, despite the success they enjoy online.

As Schwartz famously said, “Learning to choose is hard. Learning to choose well is harder. And learning to choose well in a world of unlimited possibilities is harder still, perhaps too hard.”

This paradox of choice is evident in those who shine on social media but struggle with satisfaction in their offline lives.

7) The value misalignment

Finally, individuals who flourish on social media but are unhappy offline often display a misalignment between their online activities and their true values.

They might spend hours curating a perfect post, while neglecting activities that truly align with their values and bring them joy. This discrepancy can lead to feelings of unhappiness and discontent.

As psychologist Carl Rogers once said, “The good life is a process, not a state of being. It is a direction, not a destination.”

This could serve as a reminder that our offline lives, the process and direction of our actual existence, are just as important, if not more so, than our online personas.

Final reflections

Deconstructing the behaviors of individuals who are successful on social media but unhappy in real life has, undoubtedly, been an eye-opening exploration.

It’s a stark reminder of the significant divide that can exist between our online personas and our real-life identities.

As we navigate the digital age, it’s essential to remember that social media is merely a tool, not a measure of our self-worth or happiness.

The likes, comments, and followers are fleeting, while our real-life experiences and relationships hold enduring value.

Perhaps, it’s time for a reality check. A time to reevaluate our online behaviors and their impact on our offline happiness.

A time to understand that while social media success can be gratifying, it should never overshadow the joy and satisfaction derived from our real-life experiences.

As we close this discussion, let’s ponder on this – isn’t it time we stop living for the applause in the virtual world and start appreciating the applause of our own hearts in the real one?