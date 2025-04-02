People who are in their 70s and never get sick usually display these 8 behaviors

If you meet someone in their 70s who never seems to get sick, you might wonder what their secret is. Are they just lucky? Or do they have certain habits that keep them healthy?

The answer is often the latter.

Delving into the lives of these robust septuagenarians, you begin to notice patterns. Certain behaviors that seem to play a major role in their continued health and vitality.

In this article, we’ll explore these 8 behaviors that are common among 70-somethings who rarely fall ill.

So, if you’re intrigued about how some people manage to dodge the health pitfalls of aging, stick around. You might learn a thing or two about human resilience and adaptability.

1) Embracing a balanced diet

Let’s face it, we all have guilty pleasures when it comes to food. But people in their 70s who rarely get sick seem to have mastered the art of moderation.

They indulge, sure. But they also ensure that their overall diet is balanced and nutritious. They make fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains the stars of their meals, and minimize junk food.

Eating this way provides the body with essential nutrients needed for optimal function and disease prevention. It’s like fueling a car – you wouldn’t want to use low-quality fuel if you expect the car to run smoothly for a long time, right?

Same goes for your body.

So, if you’re aiming for that septuagenarian vitality, start paying more attention to what you’re putting on your plate. It might just be your ticket to a healthier life.

2) Regular exercise

I have a neighbor, Mr. Johnson, who’s in his late 70s and is the epitome of good health. One thing I’ve noticed is that he never misses his morning walk. Rain or shine, he’s out there, taking brisk strides around the neighborhood with a smile on his face.

It got me thinking, could his commitment to physical activity be one of the secrets to his robust health?

Turns out, it could be. Regular exercise is known to maintain a healthy immune system, improve cardiovascular health, and boost overall mental well-being – all crucial for staying healthy as we age.

I started joining Mr. Johnson on his morning walks and I’ve got to say, I feel more energized and healthier myself.

So, if you want to stay healthy in your golden years, don’t underestimate the power of moving your body. It doesn’t have to be anything intense – a daily walk like Mr. Johnson’s could make all the difference.

3) Staying socially active

Did you know that loneliness can be as harmful to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day? It’s true. Humans are social creatures and isolation can take a toll on our mental and physical health.

Now, consider our healthy 70-something folks. They often have an active social life – be it participating in community activities, maintaining strong relationships with family and friends, or even something as simple as striking up a conversation with the mailman.

This social activity not only keeps them mentally stimulated but also helps them manage stress, another key factor in maintaining good health.

So, the next time you think about staying in alone, remember the benefits of social interaction. After all, a chat with a friend or a shared laugh could be just what the doctor ordered.

4) Prioritizing sleep

We live in a fast-paced world where sleep often gets traded for more work or leisure time. But those in their 70s who rarely get sick, they prioritize their rest.

A good night’s sleep is not just about feeling refreshed in the morning. It’s during sleep that your body repairs cells, consolidates memories, and recharges the immune system.

Our health-conscious septuagenarians understand this well. They ensure they get adequate sleep every night, creating an environment conducive for rest and sticking to a regular sleep schedule.

The takeaway here? Don’t skimp on sleep. Like healthy eating and regular exercise, it’s an essential part of the equation for long-term health and vitality.

5) Cultivating a positive mindset

Now, this is something I can personally vouch for. The 70-somethings that I know who rarely fall ill tend to have a positive outlook on life. They focus on the bright side of things, even when faced with challenges.

I’ve often seen them approach difficulties with a smile, saying things like “this too shall pass” or “every cloud has a silver lining”. It’s truly inspiring.

This positive mindset is not just about feeling good. It also has tangible health benefits. Studies show that positivity can reduce stress levels, improve resilience, and even enhance the immune system.

I’ve started incorporating this into my own life and I must say, adopting a more positive outlook does make things seem a bit brighter.

So, if you’re looking for a secret to good health in your 70s and beyond, don’t underestimate the power of positivity. It could make more of a difference than you think.

6) Embracing age, not fighting it

While many people dread the thought of getting older, our healthy 70-somethings seem to have a different take. Instead of fighting against age, they embrace it.

They understand that aging is a natural process, not an adversary to be defeated. They see each new wrinkle as a badge of honor, a testament to the experiences they’ve lived through.

This acceptance of age doesn’t mean giving up on health. On the contrary, it’s about respecting their bodies and making choices that support their well-being as they age.

So, if you find yourself anxious about growing older, perhaps try seeing it from this perspective. Aging is not the enemy. It’s simply a part of life’s journey that can be navigated with grace and vitality.

7) Regular health check-ups

They say prevention is better than cure, and our healthy 70-somethings seem to take this to heart. Regular health check-ups are a part of their routine.

They don’t wait for a health issue to arise before seeing a doctor. Instead, they proactively manage their health by scheduling regular screenings and check-ups.

This allows them to catch potential health issues early, when they are often easier to manage or treat.

So, if you’re serious about maintaining your health as you age, consider making regular health check-ups a priority. It’s an investment in your health that could pay off in the long run.

8) Listening to their bodies

Above all, those in their 70s who rarely get sick have mastered the art of listening to their bodies. They pay attention to what their body is telling them, whether it’s a need for rest, a craving for certain foods, or a sign of potential health issues.

By being in tune with their bodies, they’re able to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. This simple yet powerful practice is perhaps the most vital behavior shared by these individuals.

Embracing a lifetime of health

If you’ve been following along, you’ll realize that these behaviors aren’t exclusive to our healthy septuagenarians. They’re practices that anyone, at any age, can adopt to enhance their own health and well-being.

Sure, we can’t escape aging. But we do have some control over how we age.

And that’s the real beauty of it all. The power to shape our own health journey lies within our hands. It’s about making choices every day that respect and nourish our bodies.

So, as you go about your day, remember the lessons from those in their 70s who rarely get sick. Their behaviors offer a blueprint for a healthy, fulfilling life – a life where age is just a number, and vitality is an enduring companion.

“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” – Mark Twain.