If you want your 70s to be the most joyful years of your life, say goodbye to these 7 behaviors

My grandfather had a saying, “Your 70s can be the best years of your life, if you play your cards right.”

He was the epitome of joy in his later years, always with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes.

But he often hinted that living a fulfilling life in your 70s isn’t just about luck or good genes.

It involves saying goodbye to certain behaviors.

Now, I’m not talking about giving up on all the fun stuff.

Rather, it’s about shedding those habits that might be holding you back from experiencing total bliss in your golden years.

If you’re pondering, “How can I make my 70s the most joyful years of my life?” then it’s time to take note of these seven behaviors that you might want to bid adieu.

While it may seem daunting to change lifelong habits, there’s a certain liberation in letting go that could pave the way to a happier future.

And isn’t that what we all want as we age – a future filled with joy, contentment, and laughter?

Stay with me as we delve into this journey towards making your 70s truly golden.

1) Letting go of grudges

We’re all human, and we’ve all been wronged at some point. But hold on a second. Ask yourself, is it worth carrying that burden into your 70s?

Here’s some food for thought.

Nursing grudges can be mentally exhausting and not to mention, it could even impact your physical health.

Now, can you imagine carrying that stress into your golden years? It’s like lugging around a suitcase filled with stones everywhere you go.

If you want to let joy pervade your 70s, it might be time to unpack that suitcase. Give forgiveness a shot. I know it’s easier said than done, but the liberation that follows is incomparable.

Forgiveness isn’t about forgetting or condoning the wrongs. It’s about freeing yourself from the chains of resentment and bitterness.

Letting go might seem tough initially, but it’s a step closer to living a happier, healthier life in your 70s.

After all, you deserve peace and contentment in these precious years.

2) Saying goodbye to the fear of change

Change can be intimidating, I get it. I mean, I remember when my grandmother decided to sell our family home after my grandfather passed away.

It was a massive shift for her – she had lived there for over 40 years!

But you know what? She embraced the change with open arms.

She said, “Change is the only constant in life, and the sooner we accept it, the better it’ll be.”

And boy, was she right!

Moving to a smaller place, she found a new sense of freedom.

She relished decorating her new home, making new friends in the neighborhood, and even took up gardening in her little backyard.

The joy she discovered in that change was contagious. It reminded me that life is full of surprises if we’re open to embracing them.

If you’re heading into your 70s, don’t let the fear of change hold you back.

Every change brings a new opportunity for growth and joy. It’s all about perspective and attitude!

3) Ditching self-doubt

I’ve noticed something as I’ve gotten older. We often become our own worst critics. We look in the mirror and focus on our graying hair or the wrinkles that weren’t there a few years ago.

We question our abilities, our worth, and even our relevance.

But who said there’s an expiry date on self-confidence?

In your 70s, it’s high time to kick that self-doubt to the curb.

You’ve lived, you’ve learned, and you’ve grown. Every wrinkle is a testament to the laughter you’ve shared, the tears you’ve shed, and the challenges you’ve overcome.

You’re not just aging; you’re evolving, becoming a fuller version of yourself. And there’s no room for self-doubt in this new chapter.

As you step into your 70s, carry with you a renewed sense of self-confidence.

Embrace your worth and remember: age is just a number, and your best days are still ahead of you.

4) Neglecting your physical health

Here’s a reality check: as we age, our bodies change. But that doesn’t mean we should neglect our physical health. In fact, it’s the other way around.

The 70s are a time to be more attentive to our bodies’ needs. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and routine medical check-ups are not just good practices, they’re necessities.

When I say exercise, I don’t mean training for a marathon (unless you want to).

Simple activities like walking, swimming, or even practicing yoga can do wonders for your physical well-being.

If you’ve been ignoring your physical health, it’s time to hit the reset button. After all, a healthier body can contribute to a joyful spirit.

Aging with grace isn’t about battling time; it’s about embracing it with good health and a positive mindset.

5) Dismissing the power of learning

Did you know that our brains remain capable of learning and adapting, regardless of our age? That’s right; we’re lifelong learners, whether we realize it or not.

Entering your 70s doesn’t mean putting a full stop to learning new things.

In fact, continuous learning can keep your mind sharp, and might even help stave off cognitive decline.

Maybe you’ve always wanted to learn a new language or take up painting.

Perhaps you fancy yourself a tech wizard and want to dive into the world of digital gadgets. Now is the time!

Let’s put aside the notion that learning is strictly for the young. Embrace your curiosity and never stop exploring.

fter all, every new experience or skill adds a dash of joy to life.

6) Overlooking the importance of self-care

We often spend our lives caring for others, don’t we? Looking after our children, supporting our partners, helping friends and family in times of need.

But as you step into your 70s, it’s time to shift some of that focus onto yourself. It’s not about being selfish; it’s about acknowledging that you too, deserve care and attention.

Maybe it’s taking a warm bath, reading a good book, or simply sitting quietly with a cup of tea.

Perhaps it’s taking a stroll in the park or spending a few moments meditating.

The point is, self-care is not just about physical health; it’s about emotional well-being too.

And your emotional well-being is key to living joyful years in your 70s.

Take some time each day to do something that makes you happy. Because you, my friend, deserve every bit of happiness that life has to offer.

7) Holding onto regrets

We all have regrets. Choices we wish we’d made differently, opportunities we let slip by, words left unsaid. But here’s the thing: regrets only anchor us to the past.

As you step into your 70s, it’s time to let go of those regrets.

Life is a journey of learning, and every choice you’ve made has shaped the person you are today. Every “mistake” is just another lesson learned.

Instead of dwelling on what could have been, focus on what can be.

The future is a blank canvas waiting for you to paint your masterpiece. And trust me, letting go of regrets will allow you to paint with bolder, brighter colors.

Your 70s are not a time for looking back with regret but for looking forward with hope and excitement.

Embracing the golden era

If you connect with these behaviors, remember it’s never too late for change.

Our 70s are a golden era that should be filled with joy and fulfillment. The behaviors we’ve discussed don’t have to be a life sentence.

With a little self-awareness and effort, they can be discarded, leaving room for more joyous habits.

Start by recognizing these habits in your daily life. Pay attention to moments when you’re dwelling on regrets or neglecting your own care in favor of others.

Become aware of the moments when fear of change or self-doubt creep in.

Once you notice these instances, take a moment to reflect.

Ask yourself – is this behavior serving my happiness? Is it aligning with the joy-filled future I envision for my 70s?

It might not be an overnight change. These patterns take time to break.

But with each day, as you choose joy over regret, self-care over neglect, learning over stagnation, you build a brighter future for yourself.

Age is an opportunity to refine ourselves, not define ourselves.

Here’s to courageously stepping into your 70s, armed with self-love and a spirit ready for joy.

Because you deserve nothing less than a golden age filled with laughter, love, and fulfillment.