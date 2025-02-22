If you want to impress a person within minutes of meeting them, say goodbye to these behaviors

First impressions happen fast—sometimes in just a few seconds. And whether we like it or not, those first moments can shape how someone sees us for a long time.

It’s not just about what we say, but also how we act. Some habits push people away without us even realizing it. If you want to leave a lasting, positive impression, it’s time to drop these behaviors for good.

The good news? Small changes can make a big difference. Here’s what to avoid if you want to impress someone within minutes of meeting them.

1) Dominating the conversation

We all want to make a good impression, but talking too much—or only about yourself—can have the opposite effect.

When you dominate the conversation, it sends the message that you’re more interested in being heard than in making a real connection. People appreciate feeling valued, and the best way to do that is by showing genuine interest in them.

Instead of trying to impress with endless stories or achievements, focus on asking thoughtful questions and truly listening. A great first impression isn’t about proving yourself—it’s about making the other person feel seen and heard.

2) Avoiding eye contact

I’ll never forget a job interview I had years ago. I thought I was giving great answers, but something felt off. The interviewer seemed disengaged, and by the end, I could tell I hadn’t made the impression I was hoping for.

Later, a friend who worked at the company gave me some feedback: “You barely made eye contact. It came off as nervous or uninterested.” That’s when it clicked—I wasn’t lacking confidence in my words, but in my presence.

Eye contact is one of the fastest ways to build trust and connection. When we avoid it, even unintentionally, it can make us seem distracted, insincere, or even untrustworthy.

Since then, I’ve made a conscious effort to hold steady (but natural!) eye contact in conversations. And trust me—it makes all the difference.

3) Crossing your arms

Body language speaks louder than words, and crossed arms can send the wrong message—whether you mean to or not.

Research has shown that people who cross their arms during conversations are often perceived as defensive, closed-off, or even unapproachable. It’s a subconscious signal that creates distance between you and the person you’re speaking with.

If you want to appear open and engaged, keep your posture relaxed. Uncross your arms, lean in slightly, and use hand gestures naturally. Small adjustments like these can make you seem more confident and inviting within seconds of meeting someone.

4) Checking your phone

Few things kill a first impression faster than pulling out your phone mid-conversation. Even a quick glance can make the other person feel unimportant, as if whatever’s on your screen matters more than they do.

In today’s world, we’re all glued to our devices, but giving someone your full attention is a rare and valuable gift. It shows respect, presence, and genuine interest—qualities that instantly make you more likable.

If you want to impress someone right away, keep your phone out of sight and focus on the moment. You can always check your notifications later, but you might not get a second chance to make a great first impression.

5) Overthinking everything you say

Trying too hard to say the “right” thing can actually have the opposite effect. When you’re stuck in your head, worrying about every word, it’s easy to come across as stiff or unnatural.

People connect with authenticity, not perfection. No one is expecting you to be flawlessly witty or impressive in every sentence. What they will remember is how comfortable and genuine you made them feel.

Instead of analyzing every word before you speak, focus on being present in the conversation. Relax, respond naturally, and trust that being yourself is more than enough.

6) Forgetting their name

Few things make a person feel more invisible than introducing yourself, having a short conversation, and then realizing they have no idea if you even remember their name.

Names matter. They create an instant sense of familiarity and respect. When you use someone’s name in conversation, it shows that you see them as an individual—not just another face in the crowd.

If you struggle with remembering names, try repeating it right after they introduce themselves or finding a simple association to help it stick. It’s a small effort that makes a big difference in how people perceive you.

7) Not smiling

A genuine smile is one of the easiest ways to make a great first impression. It signals warmth, confidence, and approachability—all within seconds.

People are naturally drawn to those who make them feel comfortable, and a simple smile can set the tone for an entire conversation. It shows that you’re happy to be there, open to connection, and someone worth remembering.

Bottom line: people remember how you made them feel

First impressions aren’t just about what you say or do—they’re about the emotions you leave behind.

Psychologist and author Maya Angelou famously put it this way, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

When you meet someone new, they won’t analyze your every word or gesture. But they will remember if they felt seen, heard, and valued in your presence.

The smallest shifts—holding eye contact, setting your phone aside, offering a genuine smile—can transform the way people experience you. And in the end, those moments of connection are what truly leave a lasting impression.