If you want to become a better person as you get older, say goodbye to these 8 behaviors

If you snap at a waiter, you’re rude. If you cut in line, you’re disrespectful.

That’s the bare minimum of social etiquette.

But what about growing as a person? That’s a whole different beast, and it requires us to take a hard look at ourselves and the behaviors we often let slide.

The good news? I’ve pinpointed 8 such behaviors that hinder personal growth. Saying goodbye to these might just be your ticket to becoming a better version of yourself as you age.

So, let’s dive in, shall we?

1) Being judgmental

Judgments are like quicksand.

The more you indulge them, the deeper you sink into a narrow mindset. And, let me tell you, it’s not a pretty place to be. You miss out on understanding diverse perspectives and growing as an individual.

But here’s the kicker – it’s not just about being judgmental towards others. It’s about being judgmental towards yourself too.

If you’re always harsh on yourself, constantly berating yourself for every little mistake, you’re hindering your own growth. You’re not allowing yourself space to make mistakes and learn from them.

So, if you want to become a better person as you age, start by letting go of judgments. Embrace empathy, understanding, and self-compassion instead.

Easier said than done, I know. But trust me, it’s worth it in the end.

2) Avoiding difficult conversations

Running away from difficult conversations is like trying to sweep dust under the carpet.

Sure, you can’t see it, but it’s still there. And eventually, it’ll spill out, creating an even bigger mess than before.

Take it from me. I remember a time when I avoided having a tough conversation with a close friend who had hurt my feelings. Instead of addressing the issue head-on, I chose to swallow my feelings and put on a brave face.

But guess what? That unresolved hurt started to fester and affect our relationship in subtle ways. The friendship that was once so vibrant and full of life started to feel strained and uncomfortable.

It was only when I finally gathered the courage to address the issue that things began to improve. Sure, the conversation was uncomfortable, but it led to understanding, healing, and a stronger friendship.

Don’t shy away from difficult conversations. They might be uncomfortable in the moment, but they’re crucial for personal growth and healthy relationships.

3) Neglecting self-care

Self-care isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.

Yet, so many of us put it on the back burner, prioritizing work, chores, and the needs of others over our own wellbeing. But this is a behavior we need to say goodbye to if we want to become better people as we age.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Qualitative Studies on Health and Well-being, regular self-care practices can significantly reduce stress levels and increase life satisfaction.

So whether it’s taking a long bath, reading a good book, or going for a jog, make time for the activities that recharge your batteries.

Remember, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Taking care of yourself allows you to take better care of others too.

4) Holding on to grudges

Holding a grudge is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to get sick.

It’s not healthy, it’s not productive, and it certainly doesn’t lead to personal growth. All it does is fill your heart with bitterness and rob you of the joy of the present moment.

But saying goodbye to this behavior? That’s where the magic happens.

Forgiveness doesn’t mean forgetting or condoning the wrong done to you. It simply means choosing peace over resentment. It means freeing yourself from the heavy chains of past hurts.

As difficult as it may be to let go of grudges, remember that forgiveness is a gift you give yourself. It paves the way for healing, growth, and inner peace.

5) Ignoring your intuition

Ignoring your intuition is like driving with your eyes closed.

You can do it, sure, but you’ll likely end up crashing or getting lost.

I’ve learned this the hard way. There have been instances where I’ve ignored my gut feeling, convinced that logic should prevail over intuition. And each time, I’ve learned that my gut was right all along.

Our intuition is our internal compass, guiding us in the right direction. It’s a powerful tool that we often overlook in our quest to become better people.

From now on, I challenge you, just as I challenge myself, to listen to that quiet voice within. It might just hold the wisdom you’re looking for.

6) Seeking perfection

Perfection is a mirage.

We chase after it, thinking it’s the epitome of achievement, but it always seems to be just out of reach. And in our pursuit of perfection, we often lose sight of our progress and the beauty of our imperfections.

Being a perfectionist isn’t about being thorough or striving for excellence. It’s about setting unrealistic standards and beating ourselves up when we fall short.

So, if you want to grow as a person, let go of the pursuit of perfection. Embrace your flaws, celebrate your progress and remember – it’s about being better than you were yesterday, not about being perfect.

7) Procrastinating

Procrastination is a roadblock on the path to personal growth.

It’s easy to put things off, to say we’ll do it tomorrow, or the day after, or the day after that. But before we know it, days turn into weeks, weeks turn into months, and we’re still stuck at square one.

Whether it’s starting a new project, making a difficult decision, or stepping out of our comfort zone, procrastination only delays our progress.

So, if you want to become a better person as you get older, say goodbye to procrastination. Embrace action, no matter how small. Remember, the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

8) Not being true to yourself

If there’s one thing you should know, it’s this – authenticity is the cornerstone of personal growth.

Living a life that’s not true to who you are is like wearing a mask 24/7. It’s exhausting and unfulfilling.

When you’re true to yourself, you live a life of integrity. You make decisions that align with your values and beliefs. You pursue passions that light you up, not just those that society deems worthy.

So, if you want to become a better person as you age, let your authentic self shine through. It’s the most beautiful and empowering thing you can do.

Final thoughts

If you’ve made it this far, hopefully you’ll have realized that becoming a better person isn’t about grand gestures or monumental shifts. It’s about acknowledging our flaws, letting go of detrimental behaviors, and embracing change one step at a time.

Growing as a person is a journey, not a destination. And every journey is unique. Your path may not look like mine or anyone else’s, and that’s okay.

Remember, it’s not about being perfect; it’s about being true to yourself and striving to be better than you were yesterday.

As the great Maya Angelou once said, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”

Here’s to doing better, to growing, and to becoming the best versions of ourselves.