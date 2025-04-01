If someone displays these 7 behaviors, they’re exhausting to be around

We’ve all had those friends, colleagues, or family members who just seem to drain the energy right out of us.

You know the ones I’m talking about, right? They’re the people who, after spending a little time with them, leave you feeling more tired than before.

These energy vampires, as I like to call them, often display certain behaviors that make them exhausting to be around.

And trust me, recognizing these behaviors can be a game-changer in preserving your own energy levels.

In this article, we’ll dive into the seven behaviors that signal someone might just be sucking the life out of your day.

So grab a cup of coffee or tea, settle in, and let’s start spotting those energy vampires.

1) They’re constantly negative

Let’s start with a behavior that’s easy to spot – constant negativity.

You know the type. The sky is always falling for these people, and they can find a problem in every solution. They are the masters of making mountains out of molehills.

I get it. Life isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. Everyone has those days where everything seems to be going wrong.

But if you’re constantly surrounded by someone who can only see the glass as half-empty, it can begin to wear you down.

Negativity is contagious, just like positivity. And when you’re around someone who’s always negative, it can suck the energy right out of you.

That’s because we often mirror the emotions and behaviors of those around us. It’s a survival instinct from our caveman days.

So, if you’re feeling drained after spending time with someone, take a step back and assess their attitude. If they’re always negative, you might have found your energy vampire.

2) They’re overly critical

Now, this one hits close to home for me. You see, I once had a friend who seemed to have a knack for pointing out every little mistake I made.

Whether it was my choice of outfit, the way I spoke, or even my taste in music – nothing escaped their criticism.

Initially, I tried to take it on the chin, thinking they just wanted the best for me. But as time went on, it became clear that their constant criticism was not about helping me grow.

Instead, it was about keeping me small and unsure of myself.

These kinds of people are hard to be around because they erode your self-esteem bit by bit. Every comment chips away at your confidence until you start second-guessing yourself in everything you do.

It’s exhausting trying to live up to someone’s impossible standards. And let me tell you, it’s not worth your energy.

If someone is perpetually critical of you – and not in a constructive way – that’s a classic sign they’re an energy vampire.

3) They’re always the victim

We all know someone who always seems to be at the center of drama. Interestingly, these individuals never consider themselves to be the instigators. Instead, they always see themselves as the victims.

Psychologists refer to this as a victim mentality. It’s a psychological term that describes people who generally believe that they are the victims of the negative actions of others, even in the absence of clear evidence. They often feel persecuted and tend to blame their problems on others.

Being around people with a constant victim mentality can be draining because it puts you in a position where you’re always expected to offer sympathy or solve their problems.

Over time, this can leave you feeling emotionally depleted.

If you come across someone who’s always playing the victim, it might be time to give yourself some distance for your own well-being.

4) They’re excessively needy

We all need support and understanding from time to time. It’s part of the human experience. But there’s a fine line between needing occasional help and being excessively needy.

People who are overly needy often require constant attention and validation. They seek assurance in everything they do and rely heavily on others for their emotional well-being.

They may constantly seek your advice but rarely act on it, leading to repetitive cycles of the same issues.

This can be incredibly draining because it puts a lot of pressure on you to meet their emotional needs. It’s like they’re an emotional black hole, sucking in all your energy but never quite feeling satisfied.

If you find yourself in a relationship with someone who’s always needing your attention, support, or validation, it might be a sign that they’re an energy vampire.

5) They don’t respect your boundaries

This one is tough. I remember a time when I was too afraid to set boundaries. Afraid of being seen as rude, unkind, or selfish. But I soon realized that people who respect you will respect your boundaries.

The people who don’t? They’ll push and push, testing your limits and taking more than they give. They’ll call at inappropriate times, demand your attention when you’re busy, and disregard your feelings if they conflict with theirs.

It’s exhausting trying to maintain a relationship with someone who doesn’t respect your boundaries. It feels like you’re constantly on edge, never knowing when they’ll cross the line next.

Boundaries are crucial for preserving our energy and mental health. If someone in your life consistently disrespects yours, it’s a clear sign they’re sucking the energy right out of you.

6) They’re always talking about themselves

Ever have a conversation with someone where it feels like you’re just a sounding board for their monologue? It’s like you’re there, but not really. You’re just an audience to their one-person show.

These people always have a story to share, an opinion to express, or an experience to recount – and it always revolves around them.

They rarely ask about your day, your feelings, or your experiences. And even when they do, it somehow circles back to them.

While it’s perfectly normal to talk about oneself occasionally, constantly dominating conversations can be exhausting for others. It’s like being in a relationship with a mirror – there’s only one reflection, and it’s not yours.

If you notice that someone in your life never gives you space to express yourself or share your experiences, it could be another red flag that you’re dealing with an energy vampire.

7) They’re not there for you when you need them

The essence of any relationship is reciprocity. It’s about being there for each other through the good times and the bad. But some people are only around when things are going well.

They’re there for the parties, the good times, and the celebrations. But when you’re going through a tough time, they’re nowhere to be found.

They might even avoid you or change the subject when you try to talk about your problems.

This is perhaps the most telling sign of an energy vampire. They’re happy to take your energy, your time, and your support. But when you need them, they’re not there for you.

Remember this: True friends uplift and support each other. If someone in your life only shows up for the good times and vanishes during the hard ones, it’s a clear sign that they’re draining your energy.

Final thoughts: You have a choice

The beauty of human behavior is that we have the ability to choose who we surround ourselves with. If someone is draining your energy, it’s okay to take a step back and reassess the relationship.

Remember, your well-being is important. It’s okay to set boundaries and protect your energy. It’s okay to distance yourself from people who consistently drain you.

As Eleanor Brown, a self-care advocate once said, “You cannot serve from an empty vessel.” It’s a simple, yet profound statement that encapsulates the importance of preserving our energy.

So, take some time today to reflect on the relationships in your life. Are they reciprocal? Do they energize you or drain you? And most importantly, what steps can you take to protect your energy?

You have the power to choose who you let into your life. Choose wisely.