I was drowning in grief after my marriage ended. Here’s how I finally came up for air

There’s a profound difference between feeling sadness and drowning in grief.

When my marriage ended, I found myself submerged in the latter, unable to see any light above the surface.

I wasn’t just upset; I was lost at sea with no idea how to find my way back to shore.

But there came a day when I began to breathe again, when I finally came up for air.

This is the story of how I navigated through that stormy ocean of grief and found my way back to the calm waters of life.

1) Acceptance is the first step

When you’re submerged in grief, it feels like you’re stuck in a relentless storm, with no sense of direction.

For me, the moment I started to come up for air was when I first acknowledged my pain.

Accepting that I was indeed drowning, rather than trying to deny or suppress my emotions, was the first step towards finding my way back to the surface.

This is easier said than done. Accepting your feelings means confronting them head on, and that can be incredibly difficult.

But remember: it’s okay to not be okay.

Once I accepted my grief, I was able to start processing it. And processing it was what eventually allowed me to move forward.

So if you’re going through something similar, remember this: acceptance is the first step. Only by acknowledging your pain can you begin to navigate your way through it.

2) Finding solace in solitude

In the aftermath of my marriage ending, I was surrounded by well-meaning friends and family trying to help me navigate through the storm of grief.

While their support was invaluable, I soon realized that I needed to spend some time alone to truly process my feelings.

I still remember the day I decided to take a solo trip to the mountains. The quiet surroundings, the cool breeze, and the breathtaking views – it was a stark contrast to the chaos that I had been feeling inside.

It was during this trip that I found myself crying by a quiet stream, allowing myself to feel the full weight of my grief.

And strangely enough, it was also where I found my first moment of peace. The solitude allowed me to confront my pain without any distractions or expectations.

In those solitary moments, I found a strength within myself that I didn’t know existed. It was there, in the heart of nature, that I realized I could survive this.

Don’t be afraid to spend some time alone. It may be in solitude that you find your own strength and peace.

3) The power of physical activity

When you’re in pain, the idea of getting up and moving can seem like a Herculean task. But here’s something I found surprising: physical activity can actually serve as a powerful tool in navigating through grief.

Studies have found that exercising releases chemicals like endorphins in your brain that can help to reduce feelings of sadness. It also helps to distract your mind from dwelling on painful memories.

In my own journey, I found that taking a walk around the block or even just stretching in my living room helped me gain a new perspective. It didn’t magically erase my grief, but it did make the weight of it more manageable.

Even if it feels like the last thing you want to do, try to incorporate some physical activity into your daily routine. You might be surprised at the impact it can have.

4) Reconnecting with old passions

In the midst of my grief, I found myself disconnected from the things that once brought me joy.

It was as though I was walking through life in grayscale, with all the vibrancy and color drained out.

Then one day, on a whim, I picked up an old guitar that had been collecting dust in my attic. I hadn’t played since before my marriage, but the familiar feel of the strings under my fingers brought back a flood of memories.

Strumming those chords, I felt a spark of something that I hadn’t felt in a long time – joy.

Reconnecting with an old passion can serve as a reminder that there is still life to be lived, and joy to be found, even after loss.

Take an inventory of the things you used to love. You might just find a lifeline back to yourself.

5) Opening up about my feelings

For the longest time, I bottled up my feelings. I put on a brave face, pretending that I was okay when I was anything but.

I thought that by hiding my pain, I could somehow make it disappear. But all it did was make me feel more alone.

One day, a close friend asked me how I was really doing. And for the first time, I let my guard down. I told her everything – the pain, the loneliness, the fear.

To my surprise, opening up didn’t make me feel weak. Instead, it lifted a weight off my shoulders. It was as if by sharing my pain, I had halved its intensity.

That day, I learned the power of vulnerability. Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is to admit that you’re hurting.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, don’t shy away from expressing your feelings. It may be scary, but it can also be incredibly liberating.

6) Seeking professional help

There’s a stigma around seeking professional help when it comes to mental health. But here’s what I learned: there’s no shame in reaching out to a therapist or counselor.

In fact, it was one of the best decisions I made on my journey towards healing.

A professional can provide you with tools and strategies to navigate through your grief that you might not have thought of on your own. They can also provide a safe, non-judgmental space for you to express your feelings.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your grief, consider seeking professional help. It doesn’t mean you’re weak or incapable. It simply means you’re human and you’re doing what’s necessary to take care of yourself.

7) Embracing the journey of healing

Here’s the most important thing I learned in my journey: healing isn’t linear.

There will be good days and bad days. There will be moments when you feel like you’re finally moving forward, and moments when you feel like you’re back at square one.

But every step you take, no matter how small, is a part of your healing process.

Be patient with yourself. Allow yourself to feel all the emotions that come your way – the pain, the sadness, the anger. It’s all part of the journey.

And remember, no matter how deep the pain or how strong the storm, there’s always a chance to come up for air. Always.

Final thoughts: Grief, the uninvited teacher

Grief, as hard as it may be, often serves as an uninvited teacher. It pushes us into the depths, making us confront layers of ourselves we might not have known existed.

In my case, the end of my marriage was a painful chapter. But it was also a period of profound learning and growth.

Each tear shed, each pang of loneliness felt, each moment of despair was a stepping stone on my path towards healing. I learned to lean into my pain, to recognize it as a part of me, but not let it define me.

It’s been said that “grief never ends, but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It is the price of love.”

So if you find yourself in the throes of grief, remember this: you are not alone. And just like I did, you too will come up for air.

And when that happens, you’ll realize that grief didn’t just take away from you; it also gave. It gave you strength, resilience, and a newfound appreciation for life.

In the end, grief may be an uninvited teacher, but the lessons it imparts can change us for the better.