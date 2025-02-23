I spent years feeling like I was existing, not living. Here’s how I built habits that gave me purpose

For years, I felt like I was moving through life on autopilot. I woke up, went to work, scrolled through my phone, and repeated the cycle the next day. Nothing was necessarily wrong, but nothing felt particularly right either.

I told myself that once I hit certain milestones—a better job, a new city, a relationship—things would change. I’d finally feel fulfilled.

But even when those things happened, the feeling never lasted. There was always something else to chase, some other external goal I convinced myself would bring a sense of purpose.

It wasn’t until I stopped waiting for purpose to find me and started building it into my daily life that things shifted. Small habits—ones that seemed almost too simple to matter—ended up making the biggest difference.

Rebuilding my days with intention didn’t happen overnight, but looking back, it’s clear: Purpose isn’t something you stumble upon. It’s something you create.

How I built purpose into my daily life

I started small. Instead of waiting for some big, life-changing moment, I focused on what I could control each day.

First, I created a morning routine that felt meaningful. I stopped reaching for my phone first thing and spent a few quiet minutes journaling instead.

Writing down what I was grateful for and what I wanted to focus on that day gave me a sense of direction before the world had a chance to pull me in a hundred directions.

Next, I made time for activities that brought genuine enjoyment—things I used to brush off as unimportant. Reading for pleasure, taking walks without a destination, reconnecting with old friends.

These weren’t groundbreaking changes, but over time, they shifted how I felt about my days.

Most importantly, I redefined progress. Instead of measuring my life by external achievements, I started paying attention to how I felt in the process.

Was I engaged? Did this feel right? That mindset change alone made everything feel more intentional.

But for a long time, I had believed something different—that purpose was something you either found or didn’t. In the next section, I’ll explore why so many people think this way and what led me to see it differently.

Why I stopped waiting to “find” my purpose

For the longest time, I believed purpose was something you discovered—like one day, everything would just click, and I’d finally know exactly what I was meant to do.

I kept searching for that one passion, that one career path or life change that would magically make me feel fulfilled. But no matter what I achieved or how many goals I reached, the feeling never stayed. It was always temporary, like chasing a moving target.

Eventually, I realized the problem wasn’t that I hadn’t “found” my purpose—it was that I was expecting it to appear out of nowhere.

Purpose isn’t something you stumble upon; it’s something you create through your daily actions and habits.

Once I let go of the idea that it had to be some big, life-altering revelation, everything changed.

In the next section, I’ll share the key habit that made the biggest difference in helping me move from simply existing to truly living.

The habit that changed everything

The biggest shift came when I stopped waiting for purpose to happen to me and started creating it through small, intentional actions.

The habit that made the most difference? Designing my days around what actually mattered to me.

Instead of letting my schedule be filled by default—scrolling, reacting, moving through the motions—I began setting aside time each day for things that made me feel engaged.

Even just 10 or 15 minutes of journaling, reading, or walking without distractions helped me reconnect with what felt meaningful.

I also got clear on what drained me and started saying no to things that didn’t align with how I wanted to feel.

That meant setting boundaries with my time, limiting mindless distractions, and being more intentional about where I put my energy.

Purpose isn’t about finding one big thing—it’s about consistently choosing small actions that make life feel meaningful.

When you stop waiting for clarity to arrive and start building it into your day, everything changes.

Living with intention, not expectation

For so long, I let my sense of purpose be shaped by what I thought it was supposed to be. Society tells us that meaning comes from big achievements, external validation, or following a set path.

But when I stepped back, I realized most of those expectations weren’t even mine to begin with.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of waiting—waiting for clarity, waiting for motivation, waiting for life to feel different.

But the truth is, nothing changes until you decide to change it. Taking responsibility for how I spent my time, even in small ways, gave me back a sense of control I didn’t realize I had lost.

If you feel stuck in a cycle of just existing, it’s worth asking: Are you living in a way that feels right for you, or are you following someone else’s script?

The more you question what you’ve been taught about success and fulfillment, the more freedom you have to build a life that actually fits.

Here’s what made the biggest difference for me:

I stopped waiting for purpose to “appear” and started creating it through daily habits.

I focused on small, intentional actions instead of chasing one big revelation.

I questioned societal expectations and redefined what fulfillment meant to me.

I took responsibility for my time and energy, choosing what truly mattered.

At the end of the day, purpose isn’t something you find—it’s something you build. And the more intentional you are about shaping your days, the more meaningful your life starts to feel.