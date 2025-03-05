7 habits of people who seek validation online but feel disconnected in real life

We all want to feel seen and appreciated. But for some people, that validation comes mostly from likes, comments, and shares—while real-life connections start to feel distant.

Seeking approval online isn’t always a bad thing.

It can be exciting to get recognition for your thoughts, photos, or achievements but, when that digital validation becomes the main source of self-worth, it can leave you feeling more disconnected than ever in the real world.

People who struggle with this often have certain habits—patterns of behavior that keep them stuck in the cycle of chasing approval while feeling isolated offline.

Recognizing these habits is the first step toward breaking free.

Here are seven common habits of those who seek validation online but feel disconnected in real life:

1) Constantly checking for likes and comments

It starts with a simple notification—a like, a comment, a new follower.

Before you know it, you’re checking your phone every few minutes, looking for that next hit of validation.

The more you rely on these small bursts of approval, the emptier they start to feel.

No matter how many notifications you get, it never seems to be enough.

This habit can make real-world interactions feel dull in comparison.

Conversations move slower, and there’s no instant feedback or visible approval.

Over time, this can make in-person connections feel less rewarding—pushing you further into the online world for validation.

If you find yourself obsessively checking for engagement, it might be time to ask: Am I looking for connection or just chasing approval?

2) Editing and filtering everything before posting

I used to spend way too much time editing my photos before posting them.

Smoothing out my skin, adjusting the lighting, tweaking little details that no one else would probably even notice.

I told myself it was just about making things look nice, but deep down, I knew I wanted to control how people saw me.

It wasn’t just photos either as I’d rewrite captions over and over, trying to sound clever or deep.

Even casual posts had to be “just right.”

The more effort I put into curating a perfect online presence, the more pressure I felt to keep it up.

But in real life, there are no filters or edits and, after a while, I started feeling like people didn’t really know the real me—because even I wasn’t sure who that was anymore.

3) Feeling anxious when a post doesn’t get enough engagement

For some people, posting online isn’t just about sharing—it’s about the reaction.

When that reaction doesn’t come, it can trigger stress, self-doubt, and even feelings of rejection.

Studies have shown that social media engagement activates the brain’s reward system in the same way as gambling.

The uncertainty of how many likes or comments a post will get creates a cycle of anticipation and reward, making it easy to get hooked.

The problem is, when engagement becomes a measure of self-worth, real-life interactions can start to feel less fulfilling.

A meaningful conversation with a friend might not give the same instant rush as a viral post, but in the long run, it’s far more valuable.

4) Comparing your life to others online

Scrolling through social media can feel like flipping through a highlight reel of other people’s best moments.

Perfect vacations, exciting career moves, picture-perfect relationships—it’s easy to start feeling like everyone else has it all figured out.

What we see online is rarely the full story as people tend to share their best moments, not their struggles.

That influencer with the dream lifestyle? They have bad days too.

That friend who always looks happy? They might be dealing with things they don’t post about.

Constant comparison can make real life feel disappointing in contrast.

Instead of appreciating what we have, we focus on what we think we’re missing. And that can make genuine happiness harder to find.

5) Feeling disconnected even when surrounded by people

Being in a room full of people doesn’t always mean feeling connected.

Sometimes, the loneliest moments happen when you’re physically present but mentally elsewhere—checking your phone, scrolling through updates, waiting for a notification that makes you feel seen.

It’s strange how validation from strangers online can sometimes feel more real than the people sitting right next to you.

A thoughtful comment from someone you’ve never met can seem more meaningful than small talk with a friend.

Over time, it becomes easier to retreat into the online world, where approval is instant and rejection is avoidable.

The more that happens, the harder it gets to fully engage in real life.

Conversations feel surface-level, relationships feel distant, and—even when surrounded by people—there’s a lingering sense of being alone.

6) Tailoring opinions to fit what will be well received

It’s easy to fall into the habit of saying what you think people want to hear—especially online, where every opinion is met with likes, shares, or backlash.

Over time, the pressure to be agreeable can make it hard to know what you actually think.

Rather than sharing honest thoughts, you might find yourself tweaking your opinions to match what’s popular or widely accepted.

Maybe you hold back from posting something because you’re afraid it won’t get a good response, or maybe you agree with a take just because everyone else seems to.

However, when validation comes from saying the “right” thing instead of the real thing, self-expression starts to feel hollow.

If you’re always adjusting your thoughts for approval online, it can become difficult to voice your true opinions in real life too.

7) Feeling like your online self is more interesting than the real you

When your best moments are curated, edited, and presented in a way that gets approval, it’s easy to start believing that version of you is the better one.

The more people admire your online presence, the more it can feel like that’s who you need to be.

Real life isn’t always exciting.

There are awkward pauses, boring days, moments that don’t translate into a great post but, if your digital self starts to feel more engaging, more confident, more worthy of attention than the person you are offline, it can create a disconnect that’s hard to shake.

No amount of validation online will ever replace real connection.

Validation isn’t connection

The human need for validation is real—it’s wired into us.

Recognition, approval, and a sense of belonging all play a role in how we understand ourselves.

However, when validation comes mostly from social media, it can create an illusion of connection without the substance that makes it meaningful.

Research has found that excessive social media use is linked to increased feelings of loneliness and depression.

The constant pursuit of likes and approval can activate the brain’s reward system in the short term, but over time, it may leave people feeling more isolated than ever.

Real connection isn’t measured in notifications.

It happens in the quiet moments—deep conversations, shared experiences, the kind of presence that doesn’t need an audience.

Seeking validation isn’t inherently bad, but when it starts to replace genuine human relationships, it’s worth asking whether it’s truly filling the space we want it to.