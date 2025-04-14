7 habits of people who find joy and purpose in their 70s

My granddad used to say, “Age is just a number, and the 70s are the new 50s.”

But, let’s face it, many of us fear getting older because we associate it with loss of vitality and purpose.

Here’s a little secret though.

There are those who’ve cracked the code.

They’re living their 70s with such joy and purpose that it feels like they’ve somehow turned back the hands of time. How do they do it?

Well, their secret lies in their habits.

If you’ve been pondering about “How can I live my later years with joy and purpose?” then stick around.

The real essence of life goes beyond age. It’s about living each day with a sense of joy and purpose. And these habits might just be your guide to tapping into that vibrant spirit.

Are you ready to redefine the golden years? Let’s delve deeper into these habits that could potentially transform your perspective on aging.

1) Embracing lifelong learning

You’ve probably heard it before – “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”

Well, I’m here to tell you that’s not quite true.

People finding joy and purpose in their 70s often have one thing in common – they never stop learning.

They engage their minds, whether it’s through reading, attending lectures, taking up a new hobby, or even going back to school.

It’s not about chasing degrees or accolades. It’s about keeping the mind active and engaged.

Learning breathes life into their days, keeps them curious about the world, and provides a sense of achievement.

It’s this continued pursuit of knowledge that helps them stay vibrant and purposeful, well into their golden years.

So, it seems the old saying might need a bit of an update – “You CAN teach an old dog new tricks…if the dog is willing to learn!”

2) Staying physically active

I recall my grandma, even at the ripe age of 75, she was always on the move. Gardening, walking, doing yoga – you name it, she was doing it.

And here’s the thing.

She was one of the happiest and most energetic people I’ve ever known. Her secret? She refused to give in to a sedentary lifestyle.

People who find joy and purpose in their 70s realize that physical activity isn’t just about staying fit or looking good. It’s about maintaining overall well-being.

My grandma used to say, “When I move, I feel alive.” Physical activity kept her heart healthy, her mind sharp, and her spirits high.

Take a leaf out of my grandma’s book. Whether it’s a brisk walk in the park, a swim at the local pool, or a fun dance class – find an activity you enjoy and make it part of your regular routine.

3) Cultivating gratitude

Life isn’t always a bed of roses, and this truth doesn’t change even when you’re in your 70s.

In fact, it can sometimes feel like the thorns are sharper. Health challenges, loss of loved ones, or simply the weight of years can cloud your vision.

Yet, those who find joy and purpose at this stage have a secret weapon – gratitude.

They don’t deny their struggles, but they don’t let these dominate their narrative either. Instead, they make a conscious effort to acknowledge the blessings in their life.

Every morning, a dear friend of mine, aged 73, jots down three things she’s thankful for in her gratitude journal.

It could be as simple as a good cup of coffee or a phone call from an old friend.

This daily practice helps her focus on the positive aspects of her life. It lifts her spirit and gives her strength to face the day ahead with joy and purpose.

It’s not about ignoring the thorns. It’s about choosing to appreciate the fragrance of roses.

4) Nurturing social connections

Let’s be honest, as we age, our social circles can often shrink. Friends move away, loved ones pass on, and children grow up and start their own lives.

But those who find joy and purpose in their 70s don’t let this hold them back.

They are proactive in maintaining old connections and open to forging new ones. They understand the value of human interaction and make it a point to stay socially active.

Whether it’s a weekly book club meeting, a regular catch-up with old friends over coffee, or volunteering at the local community center – they keep their social calendar vibrant.

Because at the end of the day, they know that relationships are the threads that weave the fabric of life. And these threads are what keep them connected to the world, providing a sense of belonging and purpose.

5) Prioritizing mental health

Did you know that according to the World Health Organization, mental disorders affect one in four people? Yet, mental health is often overlooked, especially among older adults.

But those who embrace their 70s with joy and purpose understand the importance of caring for their mental well-being.

They engage in activities that nourish their minds like meditation, mindfulness practices, or even maintaining a regular sleep schedule.

They’re not afraid to seek professional help if needed. They know that just like physical health, mental health requires attention and care.

Yes, taking care of your mental health isn’t just about preventing disorders. It’s about creating a space for joy, peace and purpose to flourish in your life.

6) Offering a helping hand

There’s something truly beautiful about lending a hand to someone in need. It doesn’t just help the person receiving the assistance, but it also brings a sense of fulfillment and purpose to the one offering it.

People finding joy and purpose in their 70s understand this deeply.

They seize opportunities to be of service, whether it’s helping a neighbor with groceries, volunteering at local charities or simply lending an ear to a friend in need.

In fact, my Aunt Mabel, who’s 72, spends her weekends teaching underprivileged children at a local community center.

She says it brings her an inexplicable joy and sense of purpose.

No act of kindness is ever wasted. It not only nurtures your soul but can also light up someone else’s day.

7) Embracing change

Change is the only constant in life. And those who find joy and purpose in their 70s know this all too well.

They don’t resist change, they embrace it. They understand that life is a flowing river and not a stagnant pond.

Whether it’s adapting to new technology, accepting physical changes, or adjusting to a different pace of life – they take it in stride.

Because at the end of the day, it’s not the change itself that’s important, but how we react to it. And those who choose to dance with the ebb and flow of life are the ones who truly find joy and purpose at every age.

Final thoughts

If you’ve read this far, chances are you’re keen to make the most of your 70s (and beyond).

Remember, age is just a number. Joy and purpose are not confined to our youth or middle age, they can be embraced at any stage of life.

The individuals who embody these habits don’t view their 70s as a period of decline, but rather an opportunity for personal growth and fulfillment.

They challenge the conventional narrative and show us that our later years can be equally, if not more, vibrant and purposeful.

Start by adopting one habit, then another. Celebrate each small victory. Seek support when necessary.

It’s never too late to cultivate joy and purpose in your life. With time and consistency, these habits can become second nature.

Here’s to embracing the golden years with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and vitality. After all, life isn’t about how many years we live, but how much life we put into those years.