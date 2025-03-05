8 habits of people who enjoy and appreciate solitude more as they get older

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed something interesting—I enjoy my alone time more than ever.

It’s not about loneliness or isolation. It’s about finding peace in solitude, appreciating quiet moments, and feeling comfortable in my own company.

Some people naturally lean into solitude as they age, while others struggle with it. But those who truly embrace it tend to share certain habits that help them thrive.

Here are eight habits of people who grow to enjoy and appreciate solitude more as they get older.

1) They make solitude a choice, not a sentence

There’s a big difference between being alone and feeling lonely.

People who grow to appreciate solitude don’t see it as something forced on them—they see it as something they choose.

Instead of fearing time by themselves, they embrace it. They use it to recharge, reflect, and do things that bring them joy.

When solitude becomes a choice rather than something to escape from, it stops feeling like isolation and starts feeling like freedom.

2) They find joy in their own routines

I used to think I always needed to be around people to have a good time. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how much I enjoy my own little routines.

Mornings are my favorite. I make a cup of coffee, sit by the window, and just enjoy the quiet before the rest of the world wakes up. No distractions, no pressure to entertain anyone—just me and my thoughts.

People who appreciate solitude often develop simple routines that bring them happiness. Whether it’s reading, taking long walks, or just sitting in silence, they find peace in their own company instead of relying on others for enjoyment.

3) They are comfortable with their own thoughts

Many people avoid solitude because they don’t want to be alone with their thoughts. But those who appreciate time alone learn to sit with them instead of running away.

Research has shown that when given the choice between sitting quietly with their thoughts or giving themselves a mild electric shock, many people choose the shock. That’s how uncomfortable they are with silence.

But solitude isn’t something to fear. It allows for self-reflection, creativity, and deeper understanding. Those who embrace it don’t try to distract themselves—they learn to enjoy their inner world.

4) They prioritize meaningful connections over constant socializing

As people grow to appreciate solitude, they often become more selective about how they spend their social energy.

Instead of saying yes to every invitation or feeling the need to always be surrounded by others, they focus on deeper, more meaningful connections.

It’s not that they dislike people—it’s that they value quality over quantity. They’d rather have a thoughtful conversation with a close friend than make small talk at a crowded party.

By choosing solitude when they need it, they also make their social interactions more intentional and fulfilling.

5) They see solitude as a way to reconnect with themselves

Life moves fast, and it’s easy to get caught up in the expectations of others. But solitude offers something rare—a chance to pause and truly listen to yourself.

People who embrace being alone don’t see it as emptiness; they see it as space. Space to breathe, to reflect, to ask themselves what they really want.

In a world full of noise, solitude becomes a quiet reminder that you don’t have to be everything for everyone all the time. Sometimes, it’s enough just to be.

6) They stop feeling guilty for enjoying time alone

For a long time, saying no to plans felt like a bad thing—like I was letting people down or missing out. I’d agree to things even when I was drained, just to avoid the guilt of choosing solitude.

But over time, that changed. I started to realize that taking time for myself wasn’t selfish—it was necessary. And the more I embraced it, the better I felt, both when I was alone and when I was with others.

People who grow to appreciate solitude let go of the guilt. They understand that enjoying their own company doesn’t mean they don’t care about others—it just means they care about themselves too.

7) They use solitude to fuel their creativity

Some of the most creative ideas are born in moments of silence. When there’s no pressure to talk, perform, or keep up with others, the mind is free to wander.

People who embrace solitude often find that it sparks their creativity. Writers, artists, musicians, and thinkers throughout history have sought out time alone to do their best work.

But creativity isn’t just for artists—solitude gives everyone space to explore new ideas, reflect on life, and see the world in a different way.

8) They understand that solitude is not the same as loneliness

Loneliness is a feeling of emptiness, a longing for connection that isn’t there. Solitude is different—it’s a choice to be alone, not out of necessity, but out of appreciation for one’s own company.

People who grow to love solitude don’t fear being alone because they know they are still connected—to themselves, to the world, and to the people who truly matter.

Bottom line: Solitude can be a source of strength

As people age, their relationship with solitude often shifts. What once felt like emptiness can start to feel like freedom. What once seemed like isolation can become a source of clarity and peace.

Psychologists have found that solitude, when chosen willingly, can reduce stress, boost creativity, and improve overall well-being. It allows for deeper self-awareness and a stronger sense of independence.

Far from being something to fear, solitude can become a quiet refuge—a space where people reconnect with themselves, find joy in their own company, and move through life with a greater sense of purpose.