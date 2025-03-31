6 common words classy people avoid (that you should avoid, too)

Language can be a powerful tool—it can charm, it can influence, it can offend.

If you’ve ever wondered why some people seem to command respect and admiration whenever they speak, you might want to take a closer look at their choice of words.

Classy people, those who truly carry themselves with elegance and grace, know how important it is to choose their words wisely.

They understand that some words can come off as offensive, immature or just plain tacky.

If you’re interested in elevating your speech and coming off as more refined, keep reading.

I’m about to share six common words that classy people consciously avoid—and you probably should, too!

1) “Literally…”

The English language is rich, vibrant and full of expressive words.

Why do some of us constantly fall back on filler words like “literally”?

Classy individuals understand the importance of using language accurately and effectively.

They know that overused words like “literally” can dilute the impact of their message and even make them seem less intelligent or thoughtful than they really are.

So, instead of saying “I was literally starving”, they might say “I was extremely hungry”.

It’s a small change, but one that can significantly enhance the perception others have of you.

2) “Like…”

Let me share a personal anecdote here: I once attended a formal event where I met this highly successful entrepreneur.

We struck up a conversation, and I noticed something unusual in the way he spoke—he never used the word “like” as a filler.

Now, don’t get me wrong.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with the word “like”, but it’s often used excessively and inappropriately, especially when we’re nervous or trying to gather our thoughts.

That night, I realised how using “like” as a verbal crutch can make you seem unsure or less articulate, while avoiding it can make you seem more confident and polished.

Since then, I’ve made a conscious effort to limit my use of “like”, and I’ve noticed a difference.

My conversations have become more engaging and my points come across more clearly!

3) “Whatever…”

“Whatever” is another word that classy individuals tend to avoid.

This word, when used in response to a discussion or argument, can come across as dismissive and disrespectful.

It portrays a lack of interest or concern in what the other person is saying.

Classy people understand the importance of respectful communication, and they strive to make others feel valued and heard.

If they disagree or are uninterested, they know how to articulate this in a tactful and respectful manner, rather than resorting to a disinterested “whatever”.

Not only does avoiding this word help you come across as more classy and respectful, but it also fosters better and more meaningful conversations.

So, think twice before using “whatever” as your default response.

4) “No offense…”

There was a time in my life when I used to prefix or suffix my statements with “no offense”.

I thought it was a way to soften the blow of a potentially hurtful statement.

Over time, however, I realized that this phrase doesn’t really cushion the impact as I intended.

Rather, it often signals to the listener that something offensive is about to be said.

It became clear that using “no offense” was more about easing my own guilt than shielding the other person’s feelings.

Classy people recognize this and avoid using “no offense”.

They understand that if something potentially hurtful needs to be said, there are kinder, more tactful ways to phrase it.

5) “I can’t…”

“I can’t” is a phrase that classy people generally steer clear of.

Not only does it convey a defeatist attitude, but it also closes the door to potential solutions or alternatives.

Instead, they prefer to use more constructive phrases like “I will find a way” or “I’ll figure it out”.

This subtle shift in language not only portrays them as proactive and solution-oriented but also helps them maintain a positive mindset even in the face of challenges.

If you’re aiming to project a classy image, consider swapping out “I can’t” for more empowering language.

It’s a small change that can have a big impact on how others perceive you.

6) “You know what I mean…”

Perhaps the most significant phrase to avoid is “you know what I mean”.

Classy people understand that clarity is key in communication—they don’t leave it up to the listener to decipher their meaning.

Instead, they articulate their thoughts clearly and precisely, ensuring their message is understood as intended.

This not only exhibits respect for the listener’s time but also displays confidence in their own ideas.

If you wish to enhance your communication style, strive for clarity and precision.

Avoid using “you know what I mean”, and take the time to express your thoughts clearly.

This is perhaps the most crucial step towards being perceived as more classy and refined.

Language: The mirror of our persona

Unraveling the intricacies of human behavior, our choice of words holds a mirror up to our persona.

They are more than mere tools of communication; they also subtly reveal our attitudes, our beliefs, and the level of respect we hold for others.

Classy people understand this intuitively.

They know that their choice of words can either enhance or undermine their image; they choose their words wisely, avoiding those that may convey disrespect, laziness, or negativity.

Our words are a reflection of our attitude towards life and people.

As American author and motivational speaker, Zig Ziglar once said, “Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude.”