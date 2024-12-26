Allegations of corruption are once again plaguing China’s military top brass, including Defense Minister Dong Jun, threatening to further destabilize an already compromised command structure. Accusations dating back to his recent appointment are reportedly substantial, with whispers of similar misconduct reverberating across all service branches.

This comes in the midst of ambitious modernization efforts by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), raising serious questions about the future of China’s military aspirations.

The persistent rumors surrounding Defense Minister Dong Jun’s potential downfall reveal a disturbing pattern within China’s military leadership. Reports from Chinese media outlets, including the Beijing News, suggest it’s become more common for senior military officials to face corruption charges than complete their terms without scandal. The recent dismissals of Generals Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu, Dong’s predecessors, due to graft allegations highlight this worrying trend.

The corruption probe extends far beyond Dong. All across the ranks of major generals, whispers of impending downfalls can be heard. Military analysts predict that at least one or two high-ranking officers will soon face severe punishment. This is not just an issue of individual misconduct but a systemic corruption that lies at the core of defense procurement.

An anonymous Beijing-based military commentator offered a sobering insight: “Rooting out the deeply entrenched culture of corruption within the military will be a long-term challenge. The temptation of illicit gains, particularly in defense contracts, proves too alluring for many generals to resist.”

This rampant corruption threatens to undermine the ambitious modernization program pursued by the PLA under Xi Jinping’s leadership. The goal is to narrow the capability gap with the U.S. military by 2035—a task made all the more difficult by these ongoing investigations into high-level misconduct.

The U.S. Department of Defense’s 2024 China Military Power Report, released last week, underscored this issue: “Corruption within the PLA is endemic. It raises serious questions about the reliability of their weapons systems and the competence of their personnel.”

Indeed, if unchecked, corruption could severely hamper the PLA’s ability to project power effectively—even in a Taiwan contingency—and challenge U.S. military supremacy. If China truly aspires to great power status, it must first wage a successful campaign against the corruption eating away at its armed forces.

