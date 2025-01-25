8 lessons people often learn too late in life (a little manual for life)

Life is a constant journey of learning, growing, and evolving. But sometimes, we learn some lessons a tad too late in the game.

This is about those lessons. The ones that make you smack your forehead and say, “If only I knew this earlier.”

Think of this as your little manual for life. A cheat sheet, if you will, that can help you navigate life’s twists and turns a bit better.

So, here are eight lessons that people often learn too late in life.

Let’s dive in.

1) Time is precious

Let’s face it, we often take time for granted. We believe we have all the time in the world and keep delaying things we want to do.

But here’s the catch – time is the one thing you can’t get back.

The clock keeps ticking, and before we know it, years have passed. This is especially true when it comes to pursuing our passions, spending quality time with loved ones, or even just taking care of our health.

The sooner we realize that every moment counts, the more fulfilling our lives can be.

Don’t waste time. Instead, make the most of every day because once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. Don’t learn this lesson too late in your life journey.

2) It’s okay to say no

This lesson hit home for me a few years ago. Like many people, I used to have a hard time saying “no.” Whether it was taking on extra work, attending social events I wasn’t interested in, or agreeing to favors I didn’t have time for, I was always trying to please everyone else.

But here’s what I learned: constantly saying “yes” was leaving me stressed, overworked, and unhappy.

The day I decided to put myself first and start saying “no” was a game changer. It was uncomfortable at first, but it allowed me to take control of my time and energy, and focus on what truly mattered to me.

It’s okay to say “no.” Don’t wait until you’re overwhelmed and burned out to learn this lesson. Prioritize your needs and learn to set boundaries. You’ll thank yourself later.

3) Money can’t buy happiness

Despite what we often think, research consistently shows that once our basic needs are met, additional income does little to boost our sense of satisfaction with life.

Instead, it’s the intangible things—like good health, strong relationships, and meaningful pursuits—that truly contribute to our happiness.

While it’s important to strive for financial stability, don’t lose sight of what really matters. Chasing money at the expense of everything else can lead to a life filled with stress and emptiness.

It’s a lesson worth learning early: true happiness comes from within, not from your bank account.

4) Let go of your ego

In the hustle and bustle of life, we often get caught up in our own self-importance. We build an ego that’s centered around our achievements, our status, and how we believe others perceive us. But here’s a liberating truth I’ve discovered from studying Buddhism: our ego holds us back.

Buddhism teaches us about the concept of Anatta, or “non-self,” which is the understanding that the ego is not a permanent, unchanging entity. It’s simply a construct of our minds.

In my book, Hidden Secrets of Buddhism: How To Live With Maximum Impact and Minimum Ego, I delve deeper into this concept. I explore how letting go of our ego can lead to a more fulfilling and authentic life. A life where we’re not constantly striving to protect and inflate our self-importance, but instead, we’re able to connect with others on a deeper level.

Don’t let your ego rule your life. Embrace the wisdom of Anatta and learn to let go. It’s a lesson that can profoundly change your perspective on life.

5) Failures are stepping stones

I’ve had my fair share of failures. There was the business venture that went south, the relationships that didn’t work out, and the goals that remained unachieved. Each failure hurt and made me question my abilities.

But looking back now, I can see that each failure was a lesson in disguise. They taught me resilience, they forced me to reevaluate my choices, and most importantly, they helped me grow.

Each misstep brings you one step closer to success. Don’t let the fear of failing deter you from trying new things or chasing your dreams. It’s better to try and fail than to regret not trying at all.

6) Being busy isn’t always productive

In today’s fast-paced world, we often equate being busy with being successful. We fill our calendars to the brim, rush from one task to another, and take pride in our ability to multitask.

But here’s the twist: being constantly busy doesn’t necessarily mean we’re being productive. In fact, it often leads to burnout, stress, and a decrease in the quality of our work.

True productivity comes from being mindful about where we direct our energy. It’s about focusing on one task at a time, taking regular breaks to recharge, and understanding that it’s okay to slow down.

Don’t fall into the trap of busyness. Instead, strive for productivity and balance. It’s a lesson that can significantly improve your efficiency and well-being.

7) Not everyone will like you

We often spend a lot of time and energy trying to be liked by everyone. We adjust our behavior, our opinions, even our appearance in an attempt to fit in and be accepted.

But here’s the reality: You can’t please everyone. No matter what you do, there will always be people who don’t agree with you or who simply don’t like you. And that’s okay.

The key is to remain true to yourself. Value the opinions of those who love and respect you for who you are, not for who they want you to be.

It’s more important to be respected than liked. Don’t waste your time trying to win over everyone. Focus on being true to yourself, and the right people will appreciate you for it.

8) Happiness is a choice

Life isn’t always easy. It throws curveballs, it tests our patience, and sometimes, it can feel downright unfair. But despite what life throws at us, we always have a choice in how we respond.

Choosing to be happy doesn’t mean ignoring the negative or pretending everything is perfect. It means acknowledging the challenges, but also recognizing the good in every situation.

It means taking control of your thoughts, your emotions, and your actions. It means choosing positivity over negativity, gratitude over complaint, and optimism over pessimism.

Choose happiness. It’s a lifelong lesson that can change the way you live your life.

Final thoughts: It’s all about perspective

Our journey through life is shaped by the lessons we learn along the way. These lessons mold our perspectives, influence our decisions, and ultimately, define who we become.

Among these lessons, some are learned too late in life, often after moments of regret or missed opportunities. And that’s why we’ve unfolded these eight lessons for you today – to help you embrace them while there’s still plenty of road ahead.

In my book Hidden Secrets of Buddhism: How To Live With Maximum Impact and Minimum Ego, I delve into how shifting our perspectives can significantly impact our lives. This includes understanding and accepting some of these vital lessons earlier in our journey.

Remember, life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass but learning to dance in the rain. It’s about choosing happiness, embracing failure, letting go of ego, and understanding that it’s okay to say no.

So as you navigate your journey, keep these lessons in mind. Let them guide you towards a fulfilling life with fewer regrets and more meaningful moments. After all, it’s not the years in your life that count, but the life in your years.