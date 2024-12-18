10 things only intelligent people find exhausting, according to psychology

We all have those things that just wear us out. But did you know that your intelligence can affect what you find exhausting?

Psychology suggests that intelligent people might actually find certain things more tiring than others. And no, it’s not just about complex equations or mind-boggling theories.

As an intelligent person, you may find some everyday things uniquely exhausting. I’ve compiled a list of 10 such things intelligent find tiring.

Let’s get started.

1) Small talk

Engaging in casual chit-chat can be a fun pastime for many. But for intelligent people, it can often feel draining.

According to psychology, folks with higher intelligence tend to crave deeper, more meaningful conversations. They thrive on discussing ideas, theories, and big-picture concepts.

Small talk? Not so much.

This isn’t to say that intelligent people detest all forms of casual conversation. But they certainly find it exhausting when small talk dominates their interactions.

In essence, if you’re someone who gets tired of discussing the weather, celebrity gossip, or what you ate for lunch, it might just be a sign of your intelligence. But remember, balance is key. Even Einstein had to chat about the weather sometimes!

2) Inefficiency and procrastination

Now, this one hits close to home for me.

As someone who prides themselves on efficiency, nothing grinds my gears more than unnecessary inefficiency and procrastination. I suppose it goes hand in hand with having a higher level of intelligence. We tend to see the quickest, most effective way of doing things, and it’s incredibly frustrating when things don’t go that way.

For example, in my previous job, I had a colleague who would spend hours overthinking a task that could be accomplished in half the time. It wasn’t because they weren’t capable, but rather because they were stuck in a loop of procrastination — constantly overthinking and delaying the task at hand.

For intelligent people like myself, this kind of inefficiency can be maddeningly exhausting. We value time and productive work, so watching someone circle around a task without making progress can be truly tiring.

3) Monotonous tasks

If you’re intelligent, you might find monotonous tasks to be particularly draining. This doesn’t necessarily mean you’re lazy or unproductive; in fact, it’s quite the opposite.

Intelligent people often have a high degree of creativity and a constant thirst for learning and problem-solving. So, when faced with repetitive, monotonous tasks that require little to no mental stimulation, they can quickly become bored and fatigued.

Psychology has indicated that individuals with higher IQs were more likely to struggle with concentration during repetitive or monotonous tasks. This shows that if you often find yourself feeling drained by the mundane, it could be an indication of your intelligence.

4) Lack of intellectual stimulation

Ever find yourself feeling drained in an environment that lacks intellectual stimulation? You’re not alone. Intelligent people thrive on mental challenges and learning new things.

When there’s a lack of intellectual stimulation, whether it’s in a job, a conversation, or even a book, it can be downright exhausting for intelligent individuals. It’s like trying to run a race with no finish line in sight. Without something to stimulate their minds and challenge their thinking, intelligent people can often feel mentally lethargic and unfulfilled.

If you’re someone who craves meaningful discussions and complex problem-solving scenarios and feels drained when they’re not present, you might just be showing another sign of your intelligence.

5) Noise and distractions

Is noise and distraction draining for you? For intelligent people, it can be downright exhausting.

Studies have shown that individuals with higher levels of intelligence are often more sensitive to environmental stimulation. This includes noise, visual distractions, and even physical sensations.

This heightened sensitivity can make it harder for them to focus in a noisy or busy environment. It’s like trying to read a book while someone is blasting loud music next to you – it’s tiring, right?

6) Ignorance and intolerance

It’s a heavy one, but it needs to be addressed. Intelligent people often find ignorance and intolerance to be incredibly exhausting.

Being understanding and open-minded is a common trait among intelligent individuals. They see the value in different perspectives, cultures, and ways of life. It’s a big, diverse world out there, and they’re eager to learn from it.

But when they encounter ignorance or intolerance, it can be deeply disheartening. It’s tiring to see narrow-mindedness when there’s so much beauty in diversity. And it’s exhausting to see the walls of intolerance when bridges of understanding could be built.

If you’re someone who feels drained by ignorance and intolerance, take heart. It’s not just emotional fatigue – it’s a reflection of your intelligence and your beautifully open mind.

7) Unresolved problems

I’ve always been someone who likes to get to the bottom of things. When a problem arises, I’m not one to just push it aside and hope it resolves itself.

This trait, while helpful in many situations, can also be quite draining. Intelligent people like solving problems and finding solutions. But when a problem remains unresolved, it can feel like a mental itch that just won’t go away.

I remember a time when I was dealing with a particularly complex issue at work. Despite my best efforts, I couldn’t find a feasible solution. It felt like dragging around a mental weight, and it was incredibly tiring.

8) Overthinking

While overthinking can be a sign of intelligence, it’s also something that intelligent people find utterly exhausting.

You see, a smart mind has an uncanny knack for exploring every possible scenario, outcome, and solution. It’s like a mental game of chess where you’re trying to anticipate every move and countermove.

However, this constant analysis can be as draining as it is productive. It’s like running on a mental treadmill – you’re using up energy, but not really getting anywhere.

9) Constantly meeting expectations

Meeting expectations, especially high ones, can be a real drain for intelligent people. This might seem odd, as intelligent individuals are often known for their ability to excel and achieve.

But here’s the catch: with intelligence often comes high expectations from others – and from oneself. The pressure of constantly meeting these expectations can be mentally exhausting.

Whether it’s acing every project at work or being the go-to problem solver in your personal life, the constant need to live up to a certain standard can take its toll.

10) Disconnection from the present

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, intelligent people often find it exhausting to disconnect from the present.

With their minds constantly buzzing with ideas, plans, or solutions, staying present and mindful can be a real challenge. This mental chatter can cause a sense of disconnection from the here and now, which can be incredibly draining.

Being present is about fully engaging with what’s happening right now. It’s about appreciating the moment without distraction. But when your brain is always a step ahead, fully immersing in the present can feel like an uphill battle.

If you struggle to disconnect from your mental whirlwind and find peace in the present moment, it might not just be restlessness. It could be the most telling sign of your intelligence.