10 things highly successful people always keep private, according to psychology

There’s a significant distinction between being an open book and maintaining a healthy level of privacy.

Highly successful people, according to psychology, understand this difference exceptionally well. They know what to share and what to keep under wraps.

Sharing too much can be detrimental, but keeping certain things private? That’s a power move. It’s about control – control over your reputation, your personal life, and your future success.

So, what are these secret things that successful people keep to themselves?

Let’s dive in.

1) Personal goals and aspirations

Success doesn’t happen by accident. It’s often the result of meticulous planning, big dreams, and ambitious goals.

Highly successful people, according to psychology, have a clear vision of what they want to achieve. But they don’t flaunt their goals or dreams for all to see.

Why? Because openly sharing your ambitions can lead to unsolicited opinions, criticism, and even sabotage. It can also create unnecessary pressure to deliver results before you’re ready.

Keeping personal goals and aspirations private allows successful people to maintain focus, control the narrative around their success, and shield themselves from potential negativity.

While it’s good to have supporters in your corner, remember that not every dream needs an audience. Sometimes, the path to success is a solitary one.

2) Financial status

Growing up, my parents always taught me that discussing personal finances was a faux pas. Over time, I understood why.

Money is a sensitive subject. It can breed resentment, jealousy, or misunderstanding. It can also change the dynamics of relationships and create uncomfortable situations.

Once, I shared with a friend about a promotion I received, alongside a significant bump in my salary. While I expected congratulations, the news instead created tension. My friend seemed to think I owed him more in our shared expenses and that I should be more generous in general, because I was earning more.

That’s why successful people often keep their financial status private. They understand that revealing their wealth doesn’t contribute to their success. Instead, they focus on creating value and contributing to society – things that ultimately bring more satisfaction than flashing dollar signs.

The size of your bank account doesn’t define your worth or success. It’s smarter to keep your financial status to yourself.

3) Family matters

We often hear that successful people owe a lot to their families, and while that’s true, they also understand the importance of privacy when it comes to family matters.

Did you know that Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the wealthiest men in the world, is notoriously private about his family life? Despite his high-profile status, he rarely shares details about his children or marriage.

This isn’t because successful people don’t value family. Quite the contrary. They understand that exposing their loved ones to public scrutiny can lead to unwanted attention and stress.

By keeping family matters private, successful people protect their loved ones and maintain a healthy work-life balance. It’s a boundary that signals respect and care for those closest to them.

4) Personal struggles

Everyone has their battles to fight, including highly successful people. However, they tend to keep their personal struggles under wraps.

This isn’t about pretending to be perfect. It’s about being strategic with vulnerability. Sharing too much can leave them exposed to criticism or judgment that can detract from their professional image.

By keeping their struggles private, they can work through their challenges without external interference. It also allows them to maintain a position of strength and stability in the public eye.

Everyone struggles, but not everyone needs to know your struggles. Sometimes, silence is a powerful tool for resilience and success.

5) Criticism of others

Successful people understand the power of words and the damage they can do. Therefore, they refrain from openly criticizing others, even when they disapprove or disagree with someone’s actions.

Publicly criticizing or belittling others can backfire, causing damage to their own reputation and relationships. It can seem petty, unprofessional, and contrary to the image of respect and positivity successful people often cultivate.

Instead, they choose to express their concerns or disagreements privately and constructively, maintaining a respectful dialogue.

After all, building bridges is often more beneficial than burning them. The ability to express disagreement without criticism is a mark of true success.

6) Acts of kindness

There’s a quote that goes, “True kindness is giving without expecting anything in return.” Highly successful people embody this principle.

They often engage in acts of charity, support, and kindness, but they don’t broadcast these deeds. They understand that the true value of kindness lies in the act itself, not in the recognition it might bring.

By keeping their good deeds private, they ensure the focus remains on the act and not on their own image. It’s not about being seen as generous or kind; it’s about genuinely wanting to make a difference.

When you do something kind for someone else, consider keeping it to yourself. The satisfaction you’ll get from knowing you’ve made a difference is reward enough.

7) Failures and setbacks

I’ve had my fair share of business ventures that didn’t quite take off. Some were minor setbacks, while others were significant failures. It’s not something I broadcast, but it’s a part of my journey.

Just like me, many successful people have faced failures and setbacks. But they don’t let these define them, nor do they feel the need to publicize them.

Keeping failures private allows them to reflect, learn, and grow without the added pressure of public judgment or criticism. It also helps prevent competitors from exploiting their weak spots.

Everyone fails at some point. But success isn’t about never failing; it’s about how you rise after the fall. And sometimes, that’s a journey best navigated in private.

8) Social media activities

In a world where we’re encouraged to share every moment of our lives online, successful people often choose to do the opposite.

They understand that while social media can be a powerful tool for communication and promotion, it can also be a distraction and a source of unnecessary stress.

Successful people often limit their social media activities or keep them private. They know that not every moment needs to be ‘Instagrammable’, and that too much exposure can lead to misconceptions and misunderstandings.

Think twice before you share that next post. Sometimes, the most powerful presence is the one that’s felt, not seen.

9) Innermost thoughts and feelings

Successful people know the importance of emotional intelligence, and part of that is understanding what to share and what to keep to oneself.

Innermost thoughts and feelings are often kept private. This isn’t about being inauthentic or secretive; it’s about maintaining a healthy boundary between personal emotions and professional interactions.

By doing so, they can navigate their professional life without being swayed by personal emotions, thus maintaining stability and objectivity.

It’s perfectly okay to have a private inner world. It’s a place where you can reflect, heal, dream, and grow – all on your own terms.

10) Future plans

Successful people understand the power of keeping their future plans private. Revealing too much too soon can lead to unnecessary scrutiny, pressure, or even sabotage.

By keeping their plans to themselves, they maintain control over their trajectory and can adapt and change their plans as needed without external judgment or expectation.

As you navigate your path to success, remember this: Not everyone needs to know your next move. Sometimes, the element of surprise is the most powerful strategy of all.

Final thoughts: The key lies within

As we navigate the complex path of success, it’s essential to remember that each journey is unique and profoundly personal.

The ten aspects that successful people keep private, as outlined above, aren’t merely tactics or strategies. They are conscious choices rooted in self-awareness, respect for others, and a deep understanding of one’s own boundaries.

Albert Einstein once said, “Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value.” This sentiment resonates profoundly with the concept of privacy. Success doesn’t stem from what we display to the world but rather what we value, cherish, and protect within ourselves.

Whether it’s our dreams, our finances, our struggles, or our future plans, the decision to keep some elements private can be a powerful tool in shaping our own unique narrative of success.

So as you reflect on these insights, remember this: Success isn’t about how much the world knows about you. It’s about knowing yourself, valuing your privacy, and navigating your path with authenticity and purpose.